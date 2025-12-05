or
Barron Trump's Revival: President's Son Ready for Religious Awakening After Late-Night Phone Call With MAGA Pastor

Source: MEGA

A MAGA pastor opened up about a late-night phone call with Baron Trump, explaining that President Donald Trump’s son was 'very close' to a religious awakening.

Dec. 5 2025, Published 5:27 p.m. ET

Barron Trump’s late-night phone call with a TikTok-famous MAGA pastor is making headlines, with the religious leader believing the president’s son was on the brink of an awakening.

Stuart Knechtle, who boasts more than 2.4 million followers on social media, recalled a late-night phone call with the president’s son, 19, which caused him to believe that the college student was “very close” to putting his faith in Christ.

TikTok Pastor Reveals Late-Night Call With Barron Trump

Photo of A TikTok-famous pastor opened up about this late-night call with Barron Trump.
Source: @George Janko/YouTube

A TikTok-famous pastor opened up about this late-night call with Barron Trump.

“I thought I was hitting him with everything but the kitchen sink when it came to all the evidence for God and Christianity,” Knechtle, 37, revealed during an appearance on “The George Janko Show” podcast on Thursday, December 4. "I thought I was really on, I was pumped. And at the very end, I came up pretty much totally open-handed with nothing. But I brought up dreams and revelations."

“Dreams and revelations” refers to the biblical concept of divine communication from God.

Pastor Believes Barron Trump Is 'Very Close' to Spiritual Awakening

Photo of The TikTok pastor showed Barron Trump 'evidence' about 'dreams and revelations.'
Source: MEGA

The TikTok pastor showed Barron Trump 'evidence' about 'dreams and revelations.'

“I said, ‘Hey, look, Barron, I usually don't go by this typically as evidence, but I have a friend over in Africa who witnesses thousands of Muslims coming to Christ through dreams and revelations. How do you explain that?’” the pastor continued.

According to the religious leader, the NYU college student replied, "Oh, that's a very, very interesting point, and you have eyewitness testimony..." as he absorbed the "evidence" about "dreams and revelations."

“And that was the only thing that stuck with him,” Knechtle continued. “And he’s very close to putting his faith in Christ. Very close.”

Barron Trump

Barron Trump's Religious Inclinations Are Unclear

Photo of Barron Trump has not publicly revealed his religious views.
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump has not publicly revealed his religious views.

Trump’s specific religious inclinations remain unclear. Donald Trump has publicly identified himself as a Christian, announcing at the 2015 Family Leadership Summit that he was a “religious person.”

More recently, Donald, 79, spoke to reporters in October about the White House’s new “America Prays” initiative during a press conference, where he started rambling about morality, religion and what motivates him to "be good," sparking both confusion and criticism online.

Donald Trump Said Religion Was 'Important'

Photo of Donald Trump spoke about religion in October.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump spoke about religion in October.

"You know, there’s no reason to be good. I wanna be good because you wanna prove to God you’re good so you go to that next step, right?" Donald declared. "That’s very important to me. I think it’s really, very important."

The POTUS has also made several jokes about whether or not he would be allowed into heaven.

