Donald Trump Claims 'There's No Reason to Be Good' Other Than Getting Into Heaven During Odd Rant: 'That's Very Important to Me'

Donald Trump is getting spiritual again. While speaking to reporters about the White House's new "America Prays" initiative during a press conference on Monday, October 6, the president started rambling about morality, religion and what motivates him to "be good," sparking both confusion and criticism online. "You know, there’s no reason to be good. I wanna be good because you wanna prove to God you’re good so you go to that next step, right?" Trump declared. "That’s very important to me. I think it’s really, very important."

Donald Trump Says 'Faith' and 'Religion' Are 'Important' for the Country

Source: MEGA The president said he wants to 'be good' in order to get into heaven.

Trump's "America Prays" initiative invites "America’s great religious communities to pray for our nation and for our people" ahead of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence next year. “We’re dealing – as you know – with all of the different – and not just evangelicals, Christians. We’re dealing with lots of different faiths, religions. I've felt for a long time that if a country doesn’t have religion, doesn’t have faith, doesn’t have God, it’s gonna be very hard to be a good country," the POTUS insisted. Critics, however, say the initiative — along with the administration’s newly announced Religious Liberty Commission — could open the door for Christian nationalist groups to push faith-based agendas into public schools and other government spaces.

Donald Trump Hopes Ending Russia's War in Ukraine Could Get Him Into Heaven

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's administration recently launched a new 'America Prays' initiative.

Trump's latest comments about heaven come roughly two months after he bizarrely claimed his token into heaven could be ending Russia's war in Ukraine. “I’m hearing I’m not doing well. I hear I’m really at the bottom of the totem pole. If I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons," he suggested while speaking to Fox and Friends about his attempts of working out a peace deal between the two war-torn countries. Trump later elaborated on his belief in divine forces during an interview with radio host Todd Starnes.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said people 'get punished' if they're 'not good.'

"You know, [people] get punished if they’re not good, right? If you don’t think about that, if you’re not a believer, and you believe you go nowhere, what’s the reason to be good, really?" he wondered. "There has to be some kind of a report card up there someplace, you know, like, let’s go to heaven, let’s get into heaven, and it’s sort of a beautiful thing." Trump's focus on God and religion appeared to increase after he survived an assassination attempt last year. Since being shot at while speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania in 2024, Trump has repeatedly weighed in on theological issues surrounding death, the afterlife and God. The shooting, which left a visible scar on his ear and tragically killed a firefighter in the crowd, appeared to mark a spiritual turning point for Trump.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said he was 'saved by God' after surviving his assassination attempt.