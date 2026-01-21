or
Barron Trump 'Saved a Woman's Life' After Witnessing Her Getting 'Pushed to the Floor' by 'Jealous' Russian National

Donald Trump's son Barron Trump 'saved a woman's life' after witnessing her getting attacked over a video call by a 'jealous' Russian national.

Jan. 21 2026, Published 4:37 p.m. ET

Barron Trump alerted authorities in London after he witnessed a young woman being attacked via a video call.

A news outlet reported on Wednesday, January 21, that the woman — whose name has not been released — was attacked in her flat by a "jealous" Russian national named Matvei Rumiantsev, who prosecutors say "flew into a rage when he tried to phone her earlier that evening."

Barron Trump Witnessed Attack on Video Call

Barron Trump alerted authorities after witnessing an attack via video call.

According to the report, Rumiantsev answered a video call from Trump, 19, with the call showing himself grabbing the woman's face, pushing her to the floor and telling her, "You are not worth anything." Trump's location at the time of the video call is unclear.

Rumiantsev reportedly called the woman a "slut and w----" while kicking her in the stomach as she lay on the ground.

While this was happening, Trump took time to figure out how to reach emergency services in the U.K. and told a call dispatcher, "I just got a call from a girl, you know. She's getting beaten up."

The 999 call was made on January 15, 2025, at around 2:23 a.m.

Barron Trump Was 'Rude' to Call Dispatcher

Barron Trump reportedly met the young woman on social media.

Jurors were reportedly played Trump's 999 phone call, which reached authorities in London, where the woman lived.

"Can you stop being rude and actually answer my questions. If you want to help the person, you'll answer my questions clearly and precisely, thank you. So how do you know her?" the call operator asked Trump, who initially refused to answer questions.

"I met her on social media. She's getting really badly beat up and the call was about eight minutes ago, I don't know what could have happened by now," Trump replied. "So sorry for being rude."

Barron Trump

The Victim Claimed She Was 'Friends' With Barron Trump

Barron Trump said he wasn't trying to 'make the situation worse.'

"I called you guys – that was the best thing I could do. I wasn't going to call back and threaten things to him because that would just make the situation worse," he told the operator.

Bodycam footage at the scene reportedly showed the woman telling officers, "I am friends with Barron Trump, Donald Trump's son."

Meanwhile, another officer at the scene could be heard telling a colleague, "So apparently this informant from America is likely to be Donald Trump's son." The woman also requested to call Barron back.

Matvei Rumiantsev Currently Faces Criminal Charges in Attack

The alleged attacker, Matvei Rumiantsev, is a former MMA fighter.

Rumiantsev, a former MMA fighter, faces charges including two counts of rape, assault, actual bodily harm and perverting the course of justice.

Rumiantsev initially tried to persuade the victim to retract her statement. She briefly complied but later told police her original account was accurate, confirming he sexually assaulted her on two separate occasions.

The athlete's lawyer, Sasha Wass KC, has maintained that the victim’s allegations are "untrue and fabricated."

