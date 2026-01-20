Royal Attackers Slapped With F.B.I.-Style Criminal Profile — With Single, Jobless, Gun-Obsessed Males Top of the Terror List
Jan. 20 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
The deadliest royal family stalkers now have an FBI-style criminal profile, OK! can reveal.
A U.K.-based Fixated Persons Assessment Centre – responsible for examining individuals who stalk the rich, famous and royal – has released a psychiatric profile of the typical make-up of royal family attackers.
The group analyzed attacks on The Firm from 1778 to construct the psychiatric profile.
It found that of the 20-plus assaults on the royals, the majority were on the reigning monarch, as the stalkers had delusions of grandeur.
Other attackers were found to have s-- and intimacy obsessions, with the majority of the attacks involving guns wielded by unmarried males.
George III was attacked six times, Queen Victoria eight, Edward VIII once, and Elizabeth II on three occasions.
ISIS is separate from the typical profile and is only known to have been on the verge of an attack once, in a thwarted plot targeting Prince George.
Five of the attackers in the early cases were placed in the secure unit at the Bedlam Royal Hospital in London.
A total of 33 per cent of the whole sample had criminal convictions for violent offences.
It comes after OK! revealed Britain's royal family has been hounded by hundreds of stalkers in recent years – with at least one of The Firm's fixated followers deemed so deadly he was locked in an asylum. Prince Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle is also feared to have driven a record spike in the amount of fixated fans threatening the royals.
Palace security is now said to be on "red alert" over fears fanatics may try to target the royal exile's family back in Britain.
It comes after a man was charged over twice accessing Kensington Palace grounds.
Derek Egan, 39, is alleged to have trespassed on the protected site on December 21 and December 23 and was arrested both times, according to the Metropolitan Police.
"Egan was arrested on suspicion of trespassing on a protected site in Palace Green, Kensington," a police spokesman confirmed.
Egan, of Hillingdon, West London, has also been charged with breaching his bail conditions.
- Armed Teen Says He Wants To Assassinate Queen Elizabeth II In Chilling Video Reportedly Sent To Friends Before Windsor Castle Intruder Was Arrested On Christmas Day
- Why Commoner Ex-Prince Andrew's Life in Exile Is About to Leave the World Furious
- How Much Is Prince William's Annual Salary? 2025 Royal Report Reveals Heir's Multimillion-Dollar Earnings
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The palace in West London is sometimes home to Prince William and Kate Middleton and their children.
Although they were not thought to be staying in the capital at the time, sources say the events have triggered a major overview of royal security.
We can reveal that files on a total of 536 stalkers were recently passed from the Met Police Royal Protection Group for investigation by Britain's specialist Fixated Threat Assessment Centre.
Nineteen of the stalkers probed were ruled to be of "high concern," while 254 were ruled to be of "moderate" threat to the royals.
Another 236 were said to be in the "low risk" category.
Funded by the British government and health service, the FTAC was set up to investigate strange, worrying or threatening communications.
Its staff consists of professors of clinical, criminal and forensic psychology who have also produced reports on the world's deadliest maniacs.
A spokesman for Met police said the files passed to the FTAC may also have contained reports on individuals who had not necessarily targeted the royals.
But they did not put a number on the amount of reports passed to the organization that did not concern royalty.
An audit of police and FTAC data obtained under the U.K. Freedom of Information Act showed one male was sectioned under mental health in 2018 – the year Harry and Meghan married.
They also revealed a nearly 25 percent increase in the number of royal stalkers since Harry and Meghan tied the knot – with the number of fanatics being monitored rising from 130 to 160 in the wake of the nuptials.