EXCLUSIVE Royal Attackers Slapped With F.B.I.-Style Criminal Profile — With Single, Jobless, Gun-Obsessed Males Top of the Terror List

The deadliest royal family stalkers now have an FBI-style criminal profile, OK! can reveal. A U.K.-based Fixated Persons Assessment Centre – responsible for examining individuals who stalk the rich, famous and royal – has released a psychiatric profile of the typical make-up of royal family attackers. The group analyzed attacks on The Firm from 1778 to construct the psychiatric profile. It found that of the 20-plus assaults on the royals, the majority were on the reigning monarch, as the stalkers had delusions of grandeur. Other attackers were found to have s-- and intimacy obsessions, with the majority of the attacks involving guns wielded by unmarried males.

Source: MEGA Fixated Persons Assessment Centre released a psychiatric profile of royal family attackers.

George III was attacked six times, Queen Victoria eight, Edward VIII once, and Elizabeth II on three occasions. ISIS is separate from the typical profile and is only known to have been on the verge of an attack once, in a thwarted plot targeting Prince George. Five of the attackers in the early cases were placed in the secure unit at the Bedlam Royal Hospital in London. A total of 33 per cent of the whole sample had criminal convictions for violent offences. It comes after OK! revealed Britain's royal family has been hounded by hundreds of stalkers in recent years – with at least one of The Firm's fixated followers deemed so deadly he was locked in an asylum. Prince Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle is also feared to have driven a record spike in the amount of fixated fans threatening the royals.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle reportedly caused a spike in royal family attackers.

Palace security is now said to be on "red alert" over fears fanatics may try to target the royal exile's family back in Britain. It comes after a man was charged over twice accessing Kensington Palace grounds. Derek Egan, 39, is alleged to have trespassed on the protected site on December 21 and December 23 and was arrested both times, according to the Metropolitan Police. "Egan was arrested on suspicion of trespassing on a protected site in Palace Green, Kensington," a police spokesman confirmed. Egan, of Hillingdon, West London, has also been charged with breaching his bail conditions.

Source: MEGA Palace security is allegedly on red alert.

The palace in West London is sometimes home to Prince William and Kate Middleton and their children. Although they were not thought to be staying in the capital at the time, sources say the events have triggered a major overview of royal security. We can reveal that files on a total of 536 stalkers were recently passed from the Met Police Royal Protection Group for investigation by Britain's specialist Fixated Threat Assessment Centre. Nineteen of the stalkers probed were ruled to be of "high concern," while 254 were ruled to be of "moderate" threat to the royals. Another 236 were said to be in the "low risk" category. Funded by the British government and health service, the FTAC was set up to investigate strange, worrying or threatening communications.

Source: MEGA West London palace is sometimes home to Prince William and Kate Middleton and their children.