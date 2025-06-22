Kelly Clarkson 'Tried' to Keep Family Emergency 'Under Wraps' Amid Filming for Talk Show

The 43-year-old former Voice coach first stepped away from her show on March 3, with actor Simu Liu stepping in as an unexpected host.

Initially scheduled as a guest that day, Liu addressed the audience saying, "Kelly isn't able to make it today. We're sending her our very best. I did not know that I was doing this until about five minutes ago when I arrived to promote my new movie Last Breath."

He confidently added, "I'm here now, and look, I'm not one to back down from a challenge."