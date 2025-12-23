Inside Barry Manilow's Health Troubles Including His Recent Lung Cancer Diagnosis: A Full Timeline

Barry Manilow revealed his lung cancer diagnosis after battling bronchitis for weeks. Here's a look back at his health setbacks over the years.

Barry Manilow has been candid about his health and how those setbacks have sometimes affected his scheduled concerts and performances.

The "Mandy" hitmaker, 82, has dealt with health-related challenges over the years, including sprained vocal cords that forced him to postpone several shows in 2018.

"Barry is on doctors orders to rest due to sprained vocal cords," a statement from Manilow's team revealed at the time. "We are all very sorry for any inconvenience this may cause."

The following year, he was hospitalized ahead of his residency at the Westgate Las Vegas due to a bronchial infection.

He said, "I can't believe this is happening. Our new show is ready, we're all ready, and we were all looking forward to tonight."

In May 2024, Manilow canceled another concert "under doctor's orders" due to an unspecified health condition.