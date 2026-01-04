or
Barry Manilow, 82, Reveals Positive Health Update in Hospital Selfie After Lung Cancer Diagnosis

photo of Barry Manilow.
Source: MEGA; @barrymanilowofficial/Instagram

Barry Manilow had a positive health update after he was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2025.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 3 2026, Published 7:35 p.m. ET

Barry Manilow gave a positive update after a cancerous spot had been found in his left lung last year.

In a new post, the musician, 82, shared a selfie from a hospital bed, writing, "Better Today!"

Of course, people were thrilled to see Manilow in better shape.

A Positive Update

image of Barry Manilow shared an update on January 3.
Source: @barrymanilowofficial/Instagram

Barry Manilow shared an update on January 3.

One person wrote, "LRIGHT! 2026 starting off right with this post! 👌 🙌💛," while another said, "love you so much 💝 you are a legend !!"

A third user added, "We love you Barry!! God is good! Can’t wait to see you again soon. 💚💚💚," while a fourth user said, "Barry, please feel better🙏🕊🎀🎵💜 May you continue to sing the songs that make the whole world sing. And may you be blessed with great health, love, and an abundance of joy. We love you 💕⚘️."

Source: mega

The singer shared the cancer news in 2025.
Source: mega

The singer shared the cancer news in 2025.

As OK! previously reported, Manilow revealed he needed to take a break from performing to undergo treatment.

"As many of you know I recently went through six weeks of bronchitis followed by a relapse of another five weeks," Manilow said at the time. "Even though I was over the bronchitis and back on stage at the Westgate Las Vegas, my wonderful doctor ordered an MRI to make sure that everything was OK."

He continued, "The MRI discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed. It's pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early. That's the good news."

MORE ON:
Barry Manilow

Source: mega

The performer shared the good and 'bad news' with his fans.
Source: mega

The performer shared the good and 'bad news' with his fans.

He added the "bad news" was that he needed to undergo surgery.

"The doctors do not believe it was spread and I'm taking tests to confirm their diagnosis. So, that's it. No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns," he shared.

Manilow later told People he's on the up and up.

"I’m thankful that my doctors were proactive and ran tests that typically wouldn’t be done," he shared. "They caught it very, very early."

Barry Manilow's Health Issues Explored

Source: mega

The star has been candid about his health issues.
Source: mega

The star has been candid about his health issues.

This isn't the first time the performer has been candid about his health issues. He was previously diagnosed with throat cancer in 2020.

In a previous interview with The London Standard, he shared how he began smoking cigarettes as a child.

"Well, I smoked for 30 years," he revealed. "I started when I was 9 years old. I grew up in Brooklyn. Then I stopped about 15, 20 years ago."

Manilow continued, "Then I just started in Las Vegas and the band, and I went down to a little club, and somebody offered me a cigarette. And I was back. Within a week, I was back. Not on a pack a day, 'cause when I was really smoking, I was on three packs a day – non-filters. Oh yeah. I was a great smoker."

