'Baywatch' Star Donna D’Errico Reveals She Felt 'Shame and Embarrassment' When Homeless Before Fame
April 8 2026, Updated 5:43 p.m. ET
Donna D’Errico made a shocking confession about her humble beginnings.
While volunteering recently on Skid Row for HOPE UNITED Los Angeles Mission & Hope the Mission, the Baywatch star, 58, admitted she was once homeless herself.
D’Errico emphasized to an outlet how strongly she feels about the cause due to her personal connection.
"The biggest surprise from my career journey? I think is, I guess, the fact that I went from something similar to what these guys are experiencing here with homelessness, to being on one of the biggest shows in the world, actually two of them," she disclosed. "And going from there and ending up very fortunate in life. But I do understand their plight because I experienced it myself at one time."
D’Errico admitted she once felt “shame and embarrassment” about her homelessness.
"It was finding places to wash my clothes and stuff like that," she explained. "Not a lot of people are aware that I went through that, but I did. A long, long time ago, in another life, but I remember it well."
Although the TV star acknowledged she is "lucky enough to live a nice life," it’s still important to her to remember where she came from.
“I’ve been volunteering here at the LA Mission for quite a long time,” she said. "And there’s a lot of people that, like the saying goes, 'There but for the grace of God go I.' I could be in that situation too, and it just feels good to spend my time on a nice day like this giving back."
D’Errico was aware of how “easy” it would have been to “give money and donate,” but being a hands-on helper was more “valuable” to her.
“Giving your time is so precious because we all are busy,” she noted.
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Donna D'Errico Details Being Homeless
In a January 2025 interview, D’Errico further reflected on her experience being homeless.
“I was homeless for a while. I was homeless for about three months, way in the beginning before Baywatch,” she explained. “I understand [those who are homeless], and I sympathize with their plight.”
Donna D'Errico Sympathizes With the Homeless
The actress emphasized the importance of not criticizing those who have less.
“They’re not just outcasts and stuff that everybody looks down on. A lot of people do feel like that, but they shouldn’t be made to feel like that because we’re all people. Some of us have homes to live in, and some of us, unfortunately, don’t,” she expressed. “So, they’re categorized in the homeless group. But I don’t like doing that. We’re all people, and some are better off than others, and I want them to know that they’re important and valuable parts of society too.”