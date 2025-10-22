or
'Baywatch' Star Donna D'Errico, 57, Flaunts Her Curves in Leopard Bikini: Hot Photos

Source: MEGA; @donnaderrico/Instagram

Donna D'Errico flaunted her curves in a leopard bikini at 57.

Oct. 22 2025, Published 10:23 a.m. ET

Donna D’Errico is reminding everyone that age is nothing but a number.

The Baywatch alum, 57, had fans doing double takes after sharing a sizzling Instagram photo that showed off her incredible figure in a leopard-print bikini with red lace trim.

image of Donna D’Errico wowed fans with a leopard bikini photo on Instagram.
Source: @donnaderrico/Instagram

Donna D’Errico wowed fans with a leopard bikini photo on Instagram.

Standing by a sunlit window, the actress posed confidently in the tiny two-piece, flaunting her toned abs and killer curves.

“Never my love ❤️,” D’Errico captioned the post, which quickly racked up more than 44,000 likes.

Source: @donnaderrico/Instagram
Fans couldn’t get enough, flooding the comments section with compliments.

“Gorgeous as always,” one follower wrote, while another called her “pure perfection.”

Someone else added, “You’re timeless, Donna!” and another praised her as a “great actress and beauty model.”

image of The star frequently posts thirst traps.
Source: @donnaderrico/Instagram

The star frequently posts thirst traps.

The post comes shortly after another sultry upload, where D’Errico slipped into a lacy blue slip dress while lounging on her bedroom floor.

In that shot, she teasingly lowered her straps off her shoulders, nearly baring it all as she toyed with her now-brunette hair.

“Woke up smiling ✨,” she captioned the intimate photo.

The brunette beauty first shot to fame in the late ’90s playing Donna Marco on Baywatch from 1996 to 1998, later joining Baywatch Nights as a main cast member in Season 2.

Decades later, she’s still got the same confidence and s-- appeal that made her a fan-favorite.

image of Donna D'Errico credits her confidence and vegan lifestyle for her timeless beauty.
Source: MEGA

Donna D'Errico credits her confidence and vegan lifestyle for her timeless beauty.

In a 2022 interview, D’Errico opened up about how self-confidence changed her life.

“I still feel a little self-conscious here and there — sometimes a lot. But I've learned to let that stuff go and stop worrying so much about what other people say and what other people think and just live,” she said. “I wear what I want and I say what I want and I do what I want... I think that's what you're seeing now — is that level of confidence. And I think that everybody knows that confidence is s---.”

As for her ageless glow, D’Errico credits her vegan lifestyle.

“There were happy benefits, like clearer skin, better digestion, better sleep,” she told Fox News in 2021.

But she said her decision wasn’t just about beauty — it was about compassion.

“I’m doing it for the animals,” she shared.

image of The star said she stopped eating meat after watching a factory farm video.
Source: MEGA

The star said she stopped eating meat after watching a factory farm video.

She revealed she first learned about veganism after appearing on The Simpsons creator Sam Simon’s podcast years ago. Back then, she admitted she was still eating “all kinds of meat.”

During the interview, Simon asked if she’d be willing to watch a video, then showed her undercover footage from a factory farm.

“I came back to the room where he had his podcast studio set up and I was in tears,” she recalled. “I told him I was never going to eat meat again.”

