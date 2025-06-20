According to co-producer Marsha Posner Williams , who worked on the show, which ran from 1985 to 1992, star Bea Arthur called Betty White a c--- multiple times.

Though Golden Girls, which hasn’t been on the air since 1992, focused on the four ladies' friendship, a new report shows the cast may not have been as close in real life.

A 'Golden Girls' co-producer said Betty White and Bea Arthur did not get along once the cameras turned off.

She also detailed the women did not get along once the cameras weren’t rolling. “When that red light was on, there were no more professional people than those women, but when the red light was off, those two couldn’t warm up to each other if they were cremated together," she said.

Williams recalled when Arthur saw White outside of work.

"I just ran into that c--- at the grocery store,” Williams said of Arthur and White's interaction. “I’m gonna write her a letter.”