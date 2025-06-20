Bea Arthur Called Betty White a 'C--- Multiple Times,' 'Golden Girls' Co-Producer Claims About Their Explosive Feud
Though Golden Girls, which hasn’t been on the air since 1992, focused on the four ladies' friendship, a new report shows the cast may not have been as close in real life.
According to co-producer Marsha Posner Williams, who worked on the show, which ran from 1985 to 1992, star Bea Arthur called Betty White a c--- multiple times.
The Women Did Not Get Along Off-Camera
She also detailed the women did not get along once the cameras weren’t rolling. “When that red light was on, there were no more professional people than those women, but when the red light was off, those two couldn’t warm up to each other if they were cremated together," she said.
Williams recalled when Arthur saw White outside of work.
"I just ran into that c--- at the grocery store,” Williams said of Arthur and White's interaction. “I’m gonna write her a letter.”
A Similar Story
Williams said she told Arthur to “get over it for crying out loud.”
“I remember, my husband and I went over to Bea’s house a couple of times for dinner,” she continued. “Within 30 seconds of walking in the door, the C-word came out.”
On an April 2022 podcast, casting director Joel Thurm shared a similar story.
“Bea Arthur said 'Oh, she’s a f-------- c---’, using that word,” he said.
Though the series ended after seven seasons, the ladies were into it continuing — except Arthur.
“The executives went to the ladies,” Williams shared. “Estelle [Getty] said, ‘Yes, let’s keep going,’ and Rue [McClanahan] said, ‘Yes let’s keep going,’ and Betty said, ‘Yes, let’s keep going.’ And Bea said ‘No f------ way,’ and that’s why that show didn’t continue.”
As fans recall, the three women who wanted to keep the show going did so on the short-lived, one-season spinoff called The Golden Palace.
While the show lives on, all four have passed away, with Getty being the first to go in 2008 at age 84. Arthur died of cancer at the age of 86 in 2009, while McClanahan died in 2010 from a stroke. White lived the longest life, dying in 2021 at age 99.
Six days before she passed away, White suffered a stroke, which she survived. She ended up dying peacefully in her sleep less than three weeks before she was set to celebrate her 100th birthday.