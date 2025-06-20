or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Bea Arthur
OK LogoNEWS

Bea Arthur Called Betty White a 'C--- Multiple Times,' 'Golden Girls' Co-Producer Claims About Their Explosive Feud

Photo of Betty White and Bea Arthur
Source: MEGA

Bea Arthur called Betty White a 'c--- multiple times,' a 'Golden Girls' co-producer claimed.

By:

June 20 2025, Published 10:42 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Though Golden Girls, which hasn’t been on the air since 1992, focused on the four ladies' friendship, a new report shows the cast may not have been as close in real life.

According to co-producer Marsha Posner Williams, who worked on the show, which ran from 1985 to 1992, star Bea Arthur called Betty White a c--- multiple times.

Article continues below advertisement

The Women Did Not Get Along Off-Camera

Photo of Betty White
Source: MEGA

A 'Golden Girls' co-producer said Betty White and Bea Arthur did not get along once the cameras turned off.

She also detailed the women did not get along once the cameras weren’t rolling. “When that red light was on, there were no more professional people than those women, but when the red light was off, those two couldn’t warm up to each other if they were cremated together," she said.

Williams recalled when Arthur saw White outside of work.

"I just ran into that c--- at the grocery store,” Williams said of Arthur and White's interaction. “I’m gonna write her a letter.”

Article continues below advertisement

A Similar Story

Photo of Betty White
Source: MEGA

Marsha Posner Williams said she told Bea Arthur to 'get over' her issues with Betty White.

Williams said she told Arthur to “get over it for crying out loud.”

“I remember, my husband and I went over to Bea’s house a couple of times for dinner,” she continued. “Within 30 seconds of walking in the door, the C-word came out.”

On an April 2022 podcast, casting director Joel Thurm shared a similar story.

“Bea Arthur said 'Oh, she’s a f-------- c---’, using that word,” he said.

MORE ON:
Bea Arthur

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Bea Arthur, Rue McLanahan and Betty White
Source: MEGA

All of the women besides Bea Arthur wanted to keep 'The Golden Girls' going after Season 7.

Though the series ended after seven seasons, the ladies were into it continuing — except Arthur.

“The executives went to the ladies,” Williams shared. “Estelle [Getty] said, ‘Yes, let’s keep going,’ and Rue [McClanahan] said, ‘Yes let’s keep going,’ and Betty said, ‘Yes, let’s keep going.’ And Bea said ‘No f------ way,’ and that’s why that show didn’t continue.”

As fans recall, the three women who wanted to keep the show going did so on the short-lived, one-season spinoff called The Golden Palace.

Photo of Estelle Getty's grave
Source: MEGA

Estelle Getty was the first cast member of 'The Golden Girls' to die.

While the show lives on, all four have passed away, with Getty being the first to go in 2008 at age 84. Arthur died of cancer at the age of 86 in 2009, while McClanahan died in 2010 from a stroke. White lived the longest life, dying in 2021 at age 99.

Six days before she passed away, White suffered a stroke, which she survived. She ended up dying peacefully in her sleep less than three weeks before she was set to celebrate her 100th birthday.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.