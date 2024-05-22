Beach Boys Singer Brian Wilson, 81, 'Doing Great' Despite Neurocognitive Disorder and New Conservatorship, His Daughters Share
Brian Wilson is keeping the "Good Vibrations" going despite his health woes.
The singer, who now uses a wheelchair, was accompanied by his loved ones to the Tuesday, May 20, premiere of The Beach Boys' Disney+ documentary, which took place at the iconic Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
Due to his neurocognitive disorder, Wilson, 81, is under a conservatorship, but his daughter Carnie Wilson, 56, assured fans "he's doing great!"
"Everyday he is in physical therapy. I'm cooking for him, he's spending a lot of time with his children now, his family," she shared. "I'm so happy he's here tonight."
Daughter Wendy Wilson, 54, echoed those thoughts, sharing, "I think he's doing really good under the circumstances that he's going through right now."
"But, you know, he's a survivor. That's my dad. He's very tough, a very strong person," she raved. "So yeah, I'm glad that he's coming tonight and I think that he'll really enjoy it, actually."
The dad-of-seven reunited with his bandmates — Blondie Chaplin, 72, Al Jardine, 81, Bruce Johnston, 81, Mike Love, 83, and David Marks, 75 — at the screening, where he received a standing ovation upon his arrival.
The documentary was described as a "celebration of the legendary band that revolutionized pop music, and the iconic, harmonious sound they created that personified the California dream, captivating fans for generations and generations to come."
It also features "never-before-seen footage and all-new interviews."
As OK! reported, after Brian's wife, Melinda Ledbetter, died this past January, his family filed a request for her conservatorship over the star to be transferred to his longtime manager and publicist LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers.
"This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by [housekeeper] Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family," their filing read.
While the artist is able to participate in any work or activities he chooses, his loved ones believes he's not capable of making important decision on his own behalf.
"He is easily distracted, often even when aware of surroundings, and its purpose," his doctor explained. "[He] Often makes spontaneous irrelevant or incoherent utterances."
In addition, the "Fun, Fun, Fun" crooner has a "very short attention span and while unintentionally disruptive, is frequently unable to maintain decorum appropriate to the situation."
The star was diagnosed with schizoaffective personality disorder decades ago, which can cause reclusive behavior, hallucinations and delusions.
Entertainment Tonight spoke to Brian's daughters.