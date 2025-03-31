Beautyfor's Upcoming Sale Is a Great Way to Gear Up for Earth Month! All the Details You Need to Know

Up to 40 percent of beauty products manufactured every year end up in landfills. Perfectly good cleansers, serums, lipsticks get tossed because of a packaging update or an expiration window that retailers think is "too close," which might be actually six to 12 months away.

"There's so much talk around sustainability in recent years, especially in the beauty industry, but the truth is, most consumers are totally unaware of the massive product waste issue that plagues the sector. The beauty business grows bigger and bigger by the day, but it also moves very quickly, with rapidly-evolving trends and consumer needs. In order to keep up, brands are constantly launching new products, updating packaging, reformulating existing products, and putting out limited-edition or exclusive offerings--but no matter how much they try to get it right, oftentimes, brands simply produce more than they can realistically sell. Since selling excess inventory to bargain stores isn't always an option, and donating to shelters and charities is increasingly difficult, many brands are left with no choice but to dispose of these products, letting perfectly-good beauty products go to waste and harming the environment," the duo exclusively tell OK!.

They add: "Beautyfor offers brands a sustainable alternative to this problematic pipeline: we take on their excess inventory then sell it to consumers for 25-90% off, with all proceeds donated to charities that support mental health, animal welfare, environmental conservation, women's issues, racial equity, and more. Less than a year in, Beautyfor has saved over 20,000 products from waste and has raised more than $50,000 for these worthy causes, and with our first-ever virtual sale this weekend, we hope to make our impact even greater while bringing our sustainable approach to beauty to shoppers across the globe."