NEWS Bebe Rexha Complains Too Many Men Are in Their 'Soft Girl Era': 'I Gotta Be the Boyfriend and the Girlfriend?' — Watch Source: mega Bebe Rexha is single and ready to mingle!

Article continues below advertisement

Bebe Rexha is having trouble finding a man who meets her standards. In a since-deleted TikTok, the singer complained about the lack of single guys who possess both a soft and masculine side.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @beberexha/tiktok In a since-deleted TikTok, Bebe Rexha said too many guys are in their 'soft girl' era.

Article continues below advertisement

"Listen, I’m all about guys being more in touch with their feminine side," the blonde beauty said while sitting in the passenger seat of a car. "Like I love that for you, but it’s hard to be in your 'soft girl' era — which I feel like we all wanna be in our 'soft girl' era right now, or at least I do — but when all the guys are in their 'soft girl' eras." "It's like, I gotta be the boyfriend and the girlfriend?" she questioned.

Article continues below advertisement

Bebe Rexha talks about relationship dynamics:



“I’m all about guys being in touch with their feminine side, like I love that for you, but it’s hard to be in your Soft Girl era… when all the guys are in their Soft Girl eras — like, do I gotta be the boyfriend and the girlfriend?” pic.twitter.com/pawpBJXRd8 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 27, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

It's unclear why the "I'm a Mess" crooner, 35, deleted the post from TikTok, but it was picked up on other social media platforms and sparked some controversy. "I don’t really get this logic..." one person tweeted in response, while another pointed out of her comments, "'I’m all about guys being in touch with their feminine side' then proceeds to say the opposite Lmao."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"You just gotta find that in between because I promise you that you don’t want a guy that’s too into the idea of masculinity where they’re borderline misogynistic," a third person penned. One individual agreed with Rexha and wrote, "Sorry but men wanting to be the treated like the woman in the relationship and be chased after is the biggest ick. I can’t wait to be the woman in my next relationship." Added another, "this is why dating is so hard now, everyone’s switching roles."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @beberexha/instagram The singer said she doesn't want to be 'the boyfriend and the girlfriend' in a relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, the pop star's last public romance ended in 2023 sometime after ex Keyan Safyari weight-shamed her. At the time, the vocalist exposed text messages from the photographer that read, "I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was…that was the conversation we were having and you asked." Sayfari said he felt Rexha brought up his comments because she was trying to "find reasons" to breakup with him.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @beberexha/instagram Rexha broke up with Keyan Safyari after he weight-shamed her in exposed text messages.