'Not Cool!': Bebe Rexha Fans Defend Singer After Boyfriend Keyan Safyari Shames Her Weight

"I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was…that was the conversation we were having and you asked," the message from Safyari to the "I'm Good" singer read.

"Should I pretend it didn't happen and that it's ok? Come on I gain 3 pounds and you call me chubbs and fat. Doesn't mean you don't love me," the texts continued, while the cinematographer alleged Rexha, 33, was "trying to find reasons to break up."