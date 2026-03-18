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Bebe Rexha Flaunts Her Backside in Cheeky Baby Pink Thong Bikini: See Photo

Photo of Bebe Rexha
Source: MEGA

Bebe Rexha wasn’t afraid to show off her bikini body, taking to social media to share photos of herself wearing a cheeky baby-pink thong swimsuit.

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March 18 2026, Published 5:46 p.m. ET

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Bebe Rexha sizzled under the sun, showing off her curves in a barely-there bikini.

The "I'm Good" singer, 36, included the racy snap in a carousel of photos posted via Instagram on Tuesday, March 16.

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Bebe Rexha Flaunted Her Curves in a Skimpy Thong Bikini

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Photo of Bebe Rexha showed off her backside in a pink thong bikini.
Source: @beberexha/Instagram

Bebe Rexha showed off her backside in a pink thong bikini.

In the photo, Rexha flaunted her cheeky backside in a pink thong bikini as she lay on her stomach on a towel-covered pool chair.

She rocked a matching pink triangle top and topped off her casual vibe with a black-and-pink camouflage Von Dutch hat as she scrolled casually on her phone.

Rexha continued to turn up the heat with a sultry bedroom selfie in the same swimsuit, showing off her curves in full display.

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Fans Praised Bebe Rexha's Sultry Bikini Photos

Photo of Bebe Rexha also flaunted her curves in a sultry selfie.
Source: @beberexha/Instagram

Bebe Rexha also flaunted her curves in a sultry selfie.

Her fans quickly rushed to the comments section to praise her latest photo upload.

"Looks on looks on looks served 😍," one admirer said, while another supporter wrote, "The body and facecard is unbeatable!!"

"This is what a beautiful natural body looks like ❤️😍 Bless you @beberexha ❤️🙌 love you ❤️," a third added.

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Bebe Rexha Grew 'Tired' of Weight Comments

Photo of Bebe Rexha is adored by fans for her body-positive attitude.
Source: MEGA

Bebe Rexha is adored by fans for her body-positive attitude.

The singer and songwriter is known for her body-positive attitude, but has been known to clap back at negative comments about her weight.

After the 2025 Met Gala last May, Rexha admitted she was "tired" of the constant chatter, later opening up her personal struggles, including a pregnancy loss.

Bebe Rexha Opened Up About Pregnancy Loss

Photo of Bebe Rexha isn't shy about responding to negative comments about her weight.
Source: MEGA

Bebe Rexha isn't shy about responding to negative comments about her weight.

"I’m so tired of people commenting on my weight," she wrote in the since-deleted post. "I have PCOS and struggle with infertility. I got pregnant, and it didn’t work out and I’ve been carrying that pain in silence. I never owed anyone that truth, but maybe now you’ll think twice before commenting on any anyone’s body."

Earlier that year, the "Say My Name" singer responded to an online troll's comment that claimed she looked like "Marilyn Monroe after she ate Lizzo."

"Number one, I am unbothered. Number two, I'm very aware of everything. I know I gained weight. I know that I've been through a lot. I know that people know my songs but don't know me, and I haven't gotten the recognition I've deserved," she wrote via Instagram.

She continued, "But instead of letting that all break me down, it's actually made me feel more powerful. I've been working on new music, and I've been putting it into my music."

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