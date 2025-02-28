or
'Unbothered' Bebe Rexha Aware She's 'Gained Weight' After Troll Says She Looks Like She 'Ate Lizzo': 'Stronger Than Ever'

Source: MEGA

Bebe Rexha slammed a troll who commented on her weight, admitting she's ‘unbothered' by the remarks.

By:

Feb. 28 2025, Published 8:48 a.m. ET

Bebe Rexha isn’t letting the body shamers get to her!

The “Say My Name” singer clapped back at a troll during an Instagram Live after they critiqued her physique.

Source: @ThePopTingz/X
“Yeah, somebody said I look like Marilyn Monroe after she ate Lizzo,” she read aloud, as her friends, who were off-camera, gasped.

Without missing a beat, Rexha responded, “Number one, I am unbothered. Number two, I’m very aware of everything. I know I gained weight.”

Source: @beberexha/Instagram

Bebe Rexha responded to body-shaming comments online.

Despite the negativity, she made it clear that she’s in a good place.

“I know that I’ve been through a lot,” she admitted. “I don’t want you to feel bad for me because I promise you, I feel stronger than ever.”

She also made sure to clarify she has no ill intent toward the singer, who is on her own weight-loss journey, adding, “BTW LIZZO LOOKS AMAZING.”

Back in 2023, Rexha opened up about gaining 30 pounds due to PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), a hormonal condition that affects many women.

“I went to the doctor last year — and a lot of women actually have this and they don’t know about it — but they diagnosed [me] with PCOS, which is polycystic ovary syndrome,” she shared on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

bebe rexha
Source: @beberexha/Instagram

The singer admitted she’s gained weight but feels 'stronger than ever.'

She explained how the hormonal imbalance is “one of the leading causes of why women gain weight and are obese.”

“I literally jumped, like, 30 pounds so quickly, maybe a little bit more. But we gotta just be positive and show people love,” she continued.

At the time, she struggled with self-acceptance, admitting she did not “feel good” in her own “skin.”

“I don’t want to post, and that’s really honestly the reason I haven’t been posting in the last year or so as much as I used to,” she confessed. “I weighed myself just now and I don’t feel comfortable sharing the weight ’cause I feel embarrassed.”

“I just feel disgusting, you know, like in my own body,” she continued.

Source: MEGA

A troll said Bebe Rexha looked like she 'ate Lizzo,' but she didn’t let it bother her.

Rexha also got candid about feeling “anxious” before the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, as she feared people would comment on her appearance.

“I am so anxious and stressed about going on the red carpet and … people talking about my weight, because I am not really loving myself right now,” she shared in a since-deleted TikTok video in 2023.

Source: MEGA

The singer continues to focus on her music and self-love.

The “I’m Good (Blue)” singer added that she wasn’t “feeling so confident” and didn’t feel “like the bad b----” she usually is.

But instead of dwelling on the negativity, she’s putting her energy into her music.

“I know that people know my songs but don’t know me. And I haven’t gotten the recognition I’ve deserved,” she said. “But instead of letting all that just break me down, it’s actually made me feel more powerful.”

She doubled down on her mindset shift, captioning her reaction clip, “2025 is gonna be different ✨💖.”

