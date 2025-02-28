'Unbothered' Bebe Rexha Aware She's 'Gained Weight' After Troll Says She Looks Like She 'Ate Lizzo': 'Stronger Than Ever'

Bebe Rexha slammed a troll who commented on her weight, admitting she's ‘unbothered' by the remarks.

The “Say My Name” singer clapped back at a troll during an Instagram Live after they critiqued her physique.

Bebe Rexha isn’t letting the body shamers get to her!

“Someone said I look like Marilyn Monroe after she ate Lizzo.” — Bebe Rexha reading comments om Instagram Live pic.twitter.com/4XOIjeh59I

Without missing a beat, Rexha responded, “Number one, I am unbothered. Number two, I’m very aware of everything. I know I gained weight.”

“Yeah, somebody said I look like Marilyn Monroe after she ate Lizzo ,” she read aloud, as her friends, who were off-camera, gasped.

Despite the negativity, she made it clear that she’s in a good place.

“I know that I’ve been through a lot,” she admitted. “I don’t want you to feel bad for me because I promise you, I feel stronger than ever.”

She also made sure to clarify she has no ill intent toward the singer, who is on her own weight-loss journey, adding, “BTW LIZZO LOOKS AMAZING.”