Chart-Topping Pop Star's Pain as She Reveals 30 Pound Weight Gain

Bebe Rexha is getting candid about her weight struggles in a new interview.

While appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Thursday, May 25, the pop star, 33, shared with the host what she's been going through as of late when it comes to her body. “I went to the doctor last year — and a lot of women actually have this and they don’t know about it — but they diagnosed [me] with PCOS, which is polycystic ovary syndrome,” she said. “I literally jumped, like, 30 pounds so quickly, maybe a little bit more. But we gotta just be positive and just show people love.”