Bebe Rexha Recalls Making Out With a Fan During Drunk Night Out in Tokyo: 'Best Night Ever'

Bebe Rexha reflected on a spontaneous night in Japan that became a source of musical inspiration. The 36-year-old Grammy nominee revealed that a post-Halloween outing in Tokyo led to an unexpected kiss — and eventually, a brand-new song.

Bebe Rexha Recalled Her Wild Night

Source: mega Bebe Rexha opened up about a wild night out in Tokyo.

"I was in Tokyo the day after Halloween, and I was like, 'I want to go out,' because I love Halloween," she shared during an appearance on Page Six Radio. "And I went out to this nightclub, and there was a table below, we were right behind the DJ booth." According to Rexha, the vibe escalated quickly. "There was another table with all these guys and these hot girls, and this one Japanese girl came up, and we were dancing, grinding on each other. And then she just starts making out with me," she recalled.

Source: mega Rexha said the spontaneous moment turned into the 'best night ever.'

The bold moment didn't just stay on the dance floor; it made its way into her music. Her track "Tokyo" includes the lyric, "I kissed a girl in Tokyo," a direct nod to that evening. Rexha said the experience felt unforgettable, calling it "the best night ever" and explaining that she felt inspired to "write a song about it." The singer confirmed that "Tokyo" will appear on her upcoming album, Dirty Blonde. Before wrapping up the story, Rexha admitted that the girl later revealed she was a fan, which made her pause for a second. She joked about whether that detail made the encounter "weird" before being asked if she'd ever consider dating a fan in the future. "I don't want to say no because you never know," Rexha replied.

Sultry Corset Photos

Source: @beberehxa/Instagram The experience later inspired her song 'Tokyo.'

This comes just before Rehxa posed in a plunging leopard print corset. She left little to the imagination in the curve-hugging look that featured a delicate black trim. The singer accessorized the outfit with layered gold chain necklaces, stacked rings and a sleek platinum bob.

'Find Me a Baby Daddy'

Source: mega The song will appear on her upcoming album 'Dirty Blonde.'