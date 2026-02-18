or
Bebe Rexha Recalls Making Out With a Fan During Drunk Night Out in Tokyo: 'Best Night Ever'

image of Bebe Rexha
Source: mega

Bebe Rexha opened up about kissing a fan at a Tokyo nightclub.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 18 2026, Published 2:18 p.m. ET

Bebe Rexha reflected on a spontaneous night in Japan that became a source of musical inspiration.

The 36-year-old Grammy nominee revealed that a post-Halloween outing in Tokyo led to an unexpected kiss — and eventually, a brand-new song.

Bebe Rexha Recalled Her Wild Night

image of Bebe Rexha opened up about a wild night out in Tokyo.
Source: mega

Bebe Rexha opened up about a wild night out in Tokyo.

"I was in Tokyo the day after Halloween, and I was like, 'I want to go out,' because I love Halloween," she shared during an appearance on Page Six Radio. "And I went out to this nightclub, and there was a table below, we were right behind the DJ booth."

According to Rexha, the vibe escalated quickly.

"There was another table with all these guys and these hot girls, and this one Japanese girl came up, and we were dancing, grinding on each other. And then she just starts making out with me," she recalled.

image of Rexha said the spontaneous moment turned into the 'best night ever.'
Source: mega

Rexha said the spontaneous moment turned into the 'best night ever.'

The bold moment didn't just stay on the dance floor; it made its way into her music.

Her track "Tokyo" includes the lyric, "I kissed a girl in Tokyo," a direct nod to that evening. Rexha said the experience felt unforgettable, calling it "the best night ever" and explaining that she felt inspired to "write a song about it."

The singer confirmed that "Tokyo" will appear on her upcoming album, Dirty Blonde.

Before wrapping up the story, Rexha admitted that the girl later revealed she was a fan, which made her pause for a second.

She joked about whether that detail made the encounter "weird" before being asked if she'd ever consider dating a fan in the future.

"I don't want to say no because you never know," Rexha replied.

Sultry Corset Photos

image of The experience later inspired her song 'Tokyo.'
Source: @beberehxa/Instagram

The experience later inspired her song 'Tokyo.'

This comes just before Rehxa posed in a plunging leopard print corset.

She left little to the imagination in the curve-hugging look that featured a delicate black trim.

The singer accessorized the outfit with layered gold chain necklaces, stacked rings and a sleek platinum bob.

'Find Me a Baby Daddy'

image of The song will appear on her upcoming album 'Dirty Blonde.'
Source: mega

The song will appear on her upcoming album 'Dirty Blonde.'

The singer has previously taken her love life into her own hands.

She posted to X in December 2025, writing, "Rexhars. You have a mission. Find me a baby daddy."

She laid out her criteria for her fans, writing, "Looks: I'm ok with a 6 or 7 (personality is key for me)," she shared. "Height: I don't need someone tall just be taller than me. 5'8 and up. Job: must be successful and not a moocher. Must be richer than me or equal. (I don't pay for men or do 50/50) Someone who has a good personality. Good morals and is smart and driven. Send me options."

