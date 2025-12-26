or
Bebe Rexha Wants Help Finding a 'Baby Daddy' — Here Are Her Requirements!

photo of Bebe Rexha
Source: MEGA

Bebe Rexha sparked buzz online after asking fans to help her find a 'baby daddy.'

Profile Image

Dec. 25 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Bebe Rexha is taking matters into her own hands when it comes to her love life.

The 36-year-old singer kicked off her quest on Wednesday, December 17, with a bold post on X. “Rexhars. You have a mission,” she declared. “Find me a baby daddy.”

image of Bebe Rexha asked fans to help her find a 'baby daddy.'
Source: MEGA

Bebe Rexha asked fans to help her find a 'baby daddy.'

She laid out her criteria clearly, emphasizing that while physical appearance matters, personality reigns supreme. “I’m ok with a 6 or 7 in the looks department,” Rexha stated, noting, “personality is key for me.”

Source: @BebeRexha/X
When it comes to height, she’s flexible. Rexha specified that she doesn’t need someone exceptionally tall, but her partner should be “taller than me,” with a preference for “5’8 and up.”

“Looks: I’m ok with a 6 or 7 (personality is key for me)," she shared. "Height: I don’t need someone tall just be taller than me. 5’8 and up. Job: must be successful and not a moocher. Must be richer than me or… - Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) December 17, 2025."

image of The singer shared her requirements on social media.
Source: MEGA

The singer shared her requirements on social media.

Rexha didn’t hold back when discussing finances.

Her ideal partner “must be successful and not a moocher,” adding, “Must be richer than me or equal. I don’t pay for men or do 50/50.”

She also expressed a desire for someone with “good morals” who is “smart and driven” and, of course, possesses “a good personality.”

“Send me options,” she concluded, to which her fans quickly responded.

One follower humorously suggested pairing Rexha with their dad, to which she replied, “Yes.”

image of Personality matters more to Bebe Rexha than looks.
Source: MEGA

Personality matters more to Bebe Rexha than looks.

This playful matchmaking isn’t entirely new for Rexha. She has been manifesting love for a while now. Just last month, she shared glamorous photos of herself in a gown, captioning them, “currently accepting applications for cuffing season.”

Previously, she was linked to architectural engineer Simos Liakos in 2024 and dated Keyan Safyari until July 2023.

While her lighthearted mission has fans buzzing, Rexha has also shared more serious aspects of her life. Earlier this year, she opened up about the struggles she's faced regarding her body and health, revealing that she has PCOS and has battled infertility.

image of The star wants someone successful and financially stable.
Source: MEGA

The star wants someone successful and financially stable.

“I’m so tired of people commenting on my weight,” she wrote in a since-deleted X post after the Met Gala in May. “I have PCOS and struggle with infertility. I got pregnant, and it didn’t work out and I’ve been carrying that pain in silence.”

Despite her challenges, Rexha is focused on self-acceptance.

“Not gonna lie, it does suck and bother me when I read some comments, but it comes with the territory,” she explained in a 2023 Instagram post. “What I have learned though is numbers don’t define you, your heart does.”

