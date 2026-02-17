Bebe Rexha Shows Off Curves in Sultry Leopard Corset: Photos
Feb. 17 2026, Published 1:48 p.m. ET
Bebe Rexha turned up the glam in a bold, curve-hugging look that left little to the imagination.
The singer, 36, posed in a leopard-print corset top featuring a plunging neckline and delicate black trim, highlighting her cleavage as she leaned in for a sultry close-up.
Curve-Hugging Look
She accessorized the statement piece with layered gold chain necklaces, stacked rings and a sleek platinum bob styled straight.
In another shot, Rexha elevated the look even further, stepping out in the corset paired with fitted black pants and a dramatic oversized fur coat draped over her shoulders.
Dark sunglasses, a structured black handbag and a wide gold belt completed the high-fashion ensemble.
The setting added to the luxe vibe. In one shot, the pop star posed in front of floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking a city skyline.
In another, she lounged confidently inside a bathtub, fur coat still wrapped around her.
Rexha also shared a close-up car snap, giving fans a detailed look at the plunging neckline and bold leopard print.
She captioned her post: "i'm on the move i'm in the mood."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
More Sultry Photos
This comes after the singer shared a carousel of beachy pictures.
The photos showed Rexha stretched out along the shoreline in a barely-there black string bikini, soaking up the sun as waves rolled in behind her. A light dusting of sand clung to her curves as she playfully accessorized the moment with a few carefully placed seashells.
In another snap, the Grammy-nominated singer waded into the clear blue water, looking effortlessly relaxed as she showed off her sun-kissed silhouette from every angle.
One close-up shot featured Rexha holding a large seashell to her ear with a sultry gaze, the plunging bikini top highlighting her curves. She completed the beachy look with a gold necklace and her signature pink hair.
'Find Me a Baby Daddy'
In December 2025, Rexha decided to take her love life into her own hands.
The singer posted to X, "Rexhars. You have a mission," she declared. "Find me a baby daddy."
She laid out her criteria clearly, writing, "Looks: I'm ok with a 6 or 7 (personality is key for me)," she shared. "Height: I don't need someone tall just be taller than me. 5'8 and up. Job: must be successful and not a moocher. Must be richer than me or equal. (I don't pay for men or do 50/50) Someone who has a good personality. Good morals and is smart and driven. Send me options."