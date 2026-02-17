or
Article continues below advertisement
Bebe Rexha Shows Off Curves in Sultry Leopard Corset: Photos

Source: @beberehxa/Instagram

The singer stunned in a bold leopard-print corset, oversized fur coat and sky-high heels in new sultry snaps.

Feb. 17 2026, Published 1:48 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Bebe Rexha turned up the glam in a bold, curve-hugging look that left little to the imagination.

The singer, 36, posed in a leopard-print corset top featuring a plunging neckline and delicate black trim, highlighting her cleavage as she leaned in for a sultry close-up.

Article continues below advertisement

Curve-Hugging Look

image of Bebe Rexha rocked a plunging leopard corset.
Source: @beberehxa/Instagram

Bebe Rexha rocked a plunging leopard corset.

She accessorized the statement piece with layered gold chain necklaces, stacked rings and a sleek platinum bob styled straight.

In another shot, Rexha elevated the look even further, stepping out in the corset paired with fitted black pants and a dramatic oversized fur coat draped over her shoulders.

Dark sunglasses, a structured black handbag and a wide gold belt completed the high-fashion ensemble.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @beberehxa/Instagram

The singer paired the look with a dramatic fur coat.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Rexha completed the outfit with layered gold chains.
Source: @beberehxa/Instagram

Rexha completed the outfit with layered gold chains.

The setting added to the luxe vibe. In one shot, the pop star posed in front of floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking a city skyline.

In another, she lounged confidently inside a bathtub, fur coat still wrapped around her.

Rexha also shared a close-up car snap, giving fans a detailed look at the plunging neckline and bold leopard print.

She captioned her post: "i'm on the move i'm in the mood."

Article continues below advertisement

More Sultry Photos

image of She posed in front of floor-to-ceiling city views.
Source: @beberehxa/Instagram

She posed in front of floor-to-ceiling city views.

This comes after the singer shared a carousel of beachy pictures.

The photos showed Rexha stretched out along the shoreline in a barely-there black string bikini, soaking up the sun as waves rolled in behind her. A light dusting of sand clung to her curves as she playfully accessorized the moment with a few carefully placed seashells.

In another snap, the Grammy-nominated singer waded into the clear blue water, looking effortlessly relaxed as she showed off her sun-kissed silhouette from every angle.

One close-up shot featured Rexha holding a large seashell to her ear with a sultry gaze, the plunging bikini top highlighting her curves. She completed the beachy look with a gold necklace and her signature pink hair.

'Find Me a Baby Daddy'

image of The pop star also posed lounging in a bathtub.
Source: @beberehxa/Instagram

The pop star also posed lounging in a bathtub.

In December 2025, Rexha decided to take her love life into her own hands.

The singer posted to X, "Rexhars. You have a mission," she declared. "Find me a baby daddy."

She laid out her criteria clearly, writing, "Looks: I'm ok with a 6 or 7 (personality is key for me)," she shared. "Height: I don't need someone tall just be taller than me. 5'8 and up. Job: must be successful and not a moocher. Must be richer than me or equal. (I don't pay for men or do 50/50) Someone who has a good personality. Good morals and is smart and driven. Send me options."

