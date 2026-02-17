Bebe Rexha Shows Off Curves in Sultry Leopard Corset: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Bebe Rexha turned up the glam in a bold, curve-hugging look that left little to the imagination. The singer, 36, posed in a leopard-print corset top featuring a plunging neckline and delicate black trim, highlighting her cleavage as she leaned in for a sultry close-up.

Curve-Hugging Look

Source: @beberehxa/Instagram Bebe Rexha rocked a plunging leopard corset.

She accessorized the statement piece with layered gold chain necklaces, stacked rings and a sleek platinum bob styled straight. In another shot, Rexha elevated the look even further, stepping out in the corset paired with fitted black pants and a dramatic oversized fur coat draped over her shoulders. Dark sunglasses, a structured black handbag and a wide gold belt completed the high-fashion ensemble.

Source: @beberehxa/Instagram Rexha completed the outfit with layered gold chains.

The setting added to the luxe vibe. In one shot, the pop star posed in front of floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking a city skyline. In another, she lounged confidently inside a bathtub, fur coat still wrapped around her. Rexha also shared a close-up car snap, giving fans a detailed look at the plunging neckline and bold leopard print. She captioned her post: "i'm on the move i'm in the mood."

More Sultry Photos

Source: @beberehxa/Instagram She posed in front of floor-to-ceiling city views.

This comes after the singer shared a carousel of beachy pictures. The photos showed Rexha stretched out along the shoreline in a barely-there black string bikini, soaking up the sun as waves rolled in behind her. A light dusting of sand clung to her curves as she playfully accessorized the moment with a few carefully placed seashells. In another snap, the Grammy-nominated singer waded into the clear blue water, looking effortlessly relaxed as she showed off her sun-kissed silhouette from every angle. One close-up shot featured Rexha holding a large seashell to her ear with a sultry gaze, the plunging bikini top highlighting her curves. She completed the beachy look with a gold necklace and her signature pink hair.

'Find Me a Baby Daddy'

Source: @beberehxa/Instagram The pop star also posed lounging in a bathtub.