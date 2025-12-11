or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > bebe rexha
OK LogoNEWS

Bebe Rexha Shows Off Her Rear End in Skimpy Bikini During Lavish Beach Vacation: Photos

bebe rexha bikini rear
Source: MEGA;@beberexha/Instagram

Bebe Rexha flaunted her rear in a skimpy bikini during a lavish beach vacation.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 11 2025, Published 10:13 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Bebe Rexha is soaking up the sun and giving fans a peek at her tropical getaway.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Bebe Rexha flaunted her figure in a black string bikini during a beach vacation.
Source: @beberexha/Instagram

Bebe Rexha flaunted her figure in a black string bikini during a beach vacation.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The singer shared a carousel of Instagram photos this week from her stunning beach escape, captioning it simply as a “Change of scenery.”

The shots showed Rexha lounging on the sand in a black string bikini, relaxing by the shoreline as the sun hit her just right. Her booty was lightly dusted with sand, as she playfully placed seashells on top of it.

Article continues below advertisement

In another photo, the Grammy-nominated artist looked completely at ease while dipping into the crystal-blue waters, flaunting her sun-kissed rear and her side chest.

A close-up captured Rexha holding a large shell to her ear with a daring expression, showing off her cleavage. She finished the look with a gold necklace and her signature pink hair, radiating confidence.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Bebe Rexha also posed in the water showing her sun-kissed body.
Source: @beberexha/Instagram

Bebe Rexha also posed in the water showing her sun-kissed body.

Article continues below advertisement

The bold post comes seven months after Rexha faced harsh body criticism following her pregnancy loss.

Article continues below advertisement

“I’m so tired of people commenting on my weight,” she wrote in a now-deleted X post. “I have PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome] and struggle with infertility,” the “Meant to Be” singer shared.

Article continues below advertisement

She continued, “I got pregnant, and it didn’t work out and I’ve been carrying that pain in silence. I never owed anyone the truth, but maybe now you’ll think twice before commenting on anyone’s body.”

Article continues below advertisement

Rexha has long been candid about her struggles with body image.

MORE ON:
bebe rexha

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of The post comes months after Bebe Rexha faced criticism for her pregnancy loss.
Source: @beberexha/Instagram

The post comes months after Bebe Rexha faced criticism for her pregnancy loss.

Article continues below advertisement

In December 2021, she posted a heartfelt TikTok giving fans an “honest update” about her weight gain.

Article continues below advertisement

“So it is the holidays and I know we're all supposed to be, like, merry and like, 'Yay, it's the holidays,' which I am...ish,” she said. “I think I am the heaviest I have ever been. I weighed myself just now and I don't feel comfortable sharing the weight 'cause I feel embarrassed.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @beberexha/TikTok
Article continues below advertisement

"It's not just about that," she continued. "I just feel disgusting, you know, like in my own body."

Article continues below advertisement

The pressure led Rexha to step back from social media in recent months.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The singer shared playful photos with seashells on the sand.
Source: @beberexha/Instagram

The singer shared playful photos with seashells on the sand.

Article continues below advertisement

“I haven't been posting as much because I don't feel good in my skin,” she explained.

“And when I don't feel good, I don't want to post. I don't know, like, how to help myself anymore or how to love myself,” she admitted.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.