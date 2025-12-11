Bebe Rexha Shows Off Her Rear End in Skimpy Bikini During Lavish Beach Vacation: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Bebe Rexha is soaking up the sun and giving fans a peek at her tropical getaway.

Source: @beberexha/Instagram Bebe Rexha flaunted her figure in a black string bikini during a beach vacation.

The singer shared a carousel of Instagram photos this week from her stunning beach escape, captioning it simply as a “Change of scenery.” The shots showed Rexha lounging on the sand in a black string bikini, relaxing by the shoreline as the sun hit her just right. Her booty was lightly dusted with sand, as she playfully placed seashells on top of it.

In another photo, the Grammy-nominated artist looked completely at ease while dipping into the crystal-blue waters, flaunting her sun-kissed rear and her side chest. A close-up captured Rexha holding a large shell to her ear with a daring expression, showing off her cleavage. She finished the look with a gold necklace and her signature pink hair, radiating confidence.

Source: @beberexha/Instagram Bebe Rexha also posed in the water showing her sun-kissed body.

The bold post comes seven months after Rexha faced harsh body criticism following her pregnancy loss.

“I’m so tired of people commenting on my weight,” she wrote in a now-deleted X post. “I have PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome] and struggle with infertility,” the “Meant to Be” singer shared.

She continued, “I got pregnant, and it didn’t work out and I’ve been carrying that pain in silence. I never owed anyone the truth, but maybe now you’ll think twice before commenting on anyone’s body.”

Rexha has long been candid about her struggles with body image.

Source: @beberexha/Instagram The post comes months after Bebe Rexha faced criticism for her pregnancy loss.

In December 2021, she posted a heartfelt TikTok giving fans an “honest update” about her weight gain.

“So it is the holidays and I know we're all supposed to be, like, merry and like, 'Yay, it's the holidays,' which I am...ish,” she said. “I think I am the heaviest I have ever been. I weighed myself just now and I don't feel comfortable sharing the weight 'cause I feel embarrassed.”

"It's not just about that," she continued. "I just feel disgusting, you know, like in my own body."

The pressure led Rexha to step back from social media in recent months.

Source: @beberexha/Instagram The singer shared playful photos with seashells on the sand.

“I haven't been posting as much because I don't feel good in my skin,” she explained.