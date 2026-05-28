Bebe Rexha Shuts Down Body Critics in Rare Response After Her Red Carpet Photos Were Torn Apart Online
May 28 2026, Updated 4:46 p.m. ET
Bebe Rexha fired back at online trolls after her 2026 American Music Awards appearance sparked a wave of criticism.
The "I'm Good" singer, 36, reposted an upload via X on Wednesday, May 27, that showed side-by-side photos comparing a throwback snap to her latest red carpet appearance earlier this week.
Bebe Rexha Responded to Body Criticism
"Singer Bebe Rexha is going viral after fans noticed how different she looked at the American Music Awards," read the creator's caption. "Be honest... What's your first thought?"
In a savage reply, Rexha used the post as free promotion, writing, "My thought is… My new album Dirty Blonde is out June 12th. Available for pre order now."
The fiery social media statement racked up more than 5.6 million views in 24 hours.
Fans Rallied Behind Bebe Rexha
In a follow-up post, she wrote, "You can support me by buying my album here."
Fans immediately rallied under the singer's post, sharing their messages of support.
"Love how you flipped this! You’re beautiful and talented. Excited for the visual album," one supporter said, while another wrote, "Mmm, now that's a real woman. Congratulations on the evolution 🤤."
"Looking strong and confident as ever, Bebe," a third added. "The body talk says more about them than you. Excited for Dirty Blonde dropping June 12th real talent doesn't need filters."
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Bebe Rexha Is 'Tired' of the Chatter Surrounding Her Weight
The singer is known for her body-positive attitude but has admitted the constant chatter surrounding her figure can get exhausting.
"I'm so tired of people commenting on my weight," she wrote in the since-deleted post in May 2025. "I have PCOS and struggle with infertility. I got pregnant, and it didn’t work out and I’ve been carrying that pain in silence. I never owed anyone that truth, but maybe now you’ll think twice before commenting on anyone’s body."
Bebe Rexha Blasted Rude Fan Comment in 2025
Earlier that year, Rexha didn't hold back when responding to an online troll who rudely claimed she looked like "Marilyn Monroe after she ate Lizzo."
"Number one, I am unbothered. Number two, I'm very aware of everything. I know I gained weight. I know that I've been through a lot. I know that people know my songs but don't know me, and I haven't gotten the recognition I've deserved," she wrote via Instagram.
She continued, "But instead of letting that all break me down, it's actually made me feel more powerful. I've been working on new music, and I've been putting it into my music."