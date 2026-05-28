Bebe Rexha Shuts Down Body Critics in Rare Response After Her Red Carpet Photos Were Torn Apart Online

Article continues below advertisement

Bebe Rexha fired back at online trolls after her 2026 American Music Awards appearance sparked a wave of criticism. The "I'm Good" singer, 36, reposted an upload via X on Wednesday, May 27, that showed side-by-side photos comparing a throwback snap to her latest red carpet appearance earlier this week.

Article continues below advertisement

My thought is… My new album dirty blonde is out June 12th. Available for pre order now. https://t.co/0P3MquuzXN — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) May 27, 2026 Source: @BebeRexha/X Bebe Rexha clapped back directly at online chatter discussing her appearance.

Article continues below advertisement

Bebe Rexha Responded to Body Criticism

Source: MEGA Bebe Rexha savagely reposted a tweet that compared a recent appearance to an old photo of herself.

"Singer Bebe Rexha is going viral after fans noticed how different she looked at the American Music Awards," read the creator's caption. "Be honest... What's your first thought?" In a savage reply, Rexha used the post as free promotion, writing, "My thought is… My new album Dirty Blonde is out June 12th. Available for pre order now." The fiery social media statement racked up more than 5.6 million views in 24 hours.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Rallied Behind Bebe Rexha

Source: MEGA Bebe Rexha's blunt response garnered a major reaction from her fans.

In a follow-up post, she wrote, "You can support me by buying my album here." Fans immediately rallied under the singer's post, sharing their messages of support. "Love how you flipped this! You’re beautiful and talented. Excited for the visual album," one supporter said, while another wrote, "Mmm, now that's a real woman. Congratulations on the evolution 🤤." "Looking strong and confident as ever, Bebe," a third added. "The body talk says more about them than you. Excited for Dirty Blonde dropping June 12th real talent doesn't need filters."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Bebe Rexha Is 'Tired' of the Chatter Surrounding Her Weight

Source: MEGA Bebe Rexha revealed she struggles with PCOS, a common hormonal disorder affecting women of reproductive age.

The singer is known for her body-positive attitude but has admitted the constant chatter surrounding her figure can get exhausting. "I'm so tired of people commenting on my weight," she wrote in the since-deleted post in May 2025. "I have PCOS and struggle with infertility. I got pregnant, and it didn’t work out and I’ve been carrying that pain in silence. I never owed anyone that truth, but maybe now you’ll think twice before commenting on anyone’s body."

Bebe Rexha Blasted Rude Fan Comment in 2025

Source: MEGA Bebe Rexha responded to a comment that said she looked like 'Marilyn Monroe after she ate Lizzo.'