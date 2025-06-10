Bebe Rexha Spills Out of Plunging Swimsuit in Croatia: Photos
Bebe Rexha took the plunge in Croatia.
The pop singer, 35, stunned in a deep-cut swimsuit while stepping into a lake on Tuesday, June 10.
Bebe Rexha's Croatian Getaway
Rexha donned a navy blue one-piece as she climbed down a ladder and into the water, with a pair of snorkeling goggles situated at the top of her head. Another snapshot of the star sitting with a beach towel and pool noodle revealed the cheeky design's criss-cross lacing in the back.
She bopped around in the bathing suit on her Instagram Story to KATSEYE's "Gnarly" in her bathroom, where a towel, iron and hair dryer were all splayed out on the table in front of her.
The star's long blonde locks flowed behind her as she posed among the rocks and snapped a selfie, making a kissy face for the camera. She was joined by her friend Sydnee Nanas, who rocked matching water shoes with her.
Rexha later changed out of her bathing suit and into another plunging garment, this time, a blue maxi dress with white piping. She enjoyed the sunny weather on a patio in Split while munching on a salad with cheese, cucumber and tomatoes. She paired the meal with a Coca-Cola bottle that read "Ljepotica," which translates to "beautiful woman" in Croatian.
"I love Croatia 🇭🇷 ❤️," the musician captioned her Instagram post.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Bebe Rexha's 2025 Met Gala Look
This is not the first time Rexha has bared her cleavage in public. The "I'm Good" singer made her Met Gala debut on Monday, May 5, in a low-cut, tuxedo-style black jacket and long tulle skirt by Christian Siriano.
"Black dandyism is the structured jackets," she said in an interview ahead of the evening, noting the designer "always nails the assignment."
"He always makes you look good," she added. "Especially the curvy girls. He snatches you in."
Rexha is proud of her size and quipped how she will "take [her] size 10 a-- to the Met Gala."
Siriano embraced the duality of the musician's feminism and the Met's men's tailoring-inspired theme.
"We wanted it to feel s---, cool and modern but still tailored...this idea of being masculine and feminine but romantic," he explained.
The music artist shared several behind-the-scenes moments ahead of walking the steps of the museum, whether getting glam in a white robe, sipping on champagne or partying with her team in the back of a limousine. She almost had a nip slip in one close-up photo as a diamond necklace dangled over her décolletage.