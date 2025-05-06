Bebe Rexha Reveals She Suffered a Pregnancy Loss After Body-Shamers Criticized Her Appearance at 2025 Met Gala

The blonde beauty shared her experience when Azealia Banks, 33, randomly shared a photo of Rexha, 35, at the 2025 Met Gala and wrote on X, "Sis gives me — hormonal birth control implant or something. It’s giving implanon/nuvaring she needs removed or depo shot that needs to stop happening (I’m not even tryna [sic] play her)."

"I’m so tired of people commenting on my weight. I have PCOS and struggle with infertility," Rexha revealed in a since-deleted tweet. "I got pregnant, and it didn’t work out and I’ve been carrying that pain in silence."