Bebe Rexha Reveals She Suffered a Pregnancy Loss After Body-Shamers Criticized Her Appearance at 2025 Met Gala
Bebe Rexha's very first Met Gala had both highs and lows.
On Monday, May 5, the singer documented the fun night on Instagram, but after being attacked online by body-shamers, she felt prompted to confess that she previously suffered a pregnancy loss.
The blonde beauty shared her experience when Azealia Banks, 33, randomly shared a photo of Rexha, 35, at the 2025 Met Gala and wrote on X, "Sis gives me — hormonal birth control implant or something. It’s giving implanon/nuvaring she needs removed or depo shot that needs to stop happening (I’m not even tryna [sic] play her)."
"I’m so tired of people commenting on my weight. I have PCOS and struggle with infertility," Rexha revealed in a since-deleted tweet. "I got pregnant, and it didn’t work out and I’ve been carrying that pain in silence."
"And you might wanna jump on some type of therapy, sis, Lexapro worked great for me. Something that helps with the deep rooted sadness and chaos you keep projecting," she told Banks, referring to the medication that treats anxiety and depression. "Healing looks good on everyone. Try it."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The "Me, Myself & I" singer then logged off the social media app, writing, "Ok I’m gonna go and enjoy my day now ♥️ Have a good day everyone love you."
Rexha didn't reveal when her miscarriage occurred. She was last publicly romantically linked to cinematographer Keyan Safyari, whom she split from in 2023.
The "I'm Good (Blue)" crooner discussed her PCOS diagnosis on a 2023 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, explaining it causes her to gain weight.
Before sharing her upsetting story, the pop star was clearly feeling confident, sharing social media photos of herself getting dolled up in her NYC hotel room, stills from the red carpet and hot shots from inside a limo.
"My first Met Gala 🌟 💫 ♥️," she captioned the images.
Rehxa dropped jaws in a strapless, low-cut black corseted dress that flowed into a tulle black skirt, which was tightly wrapped around her lower half. She topped off the Christian Siriano frock with a cropped black blazer and added black lace gloves, a diamond drop necklace and matching earrings.
Fans loved the look, with one person commenting on her post, "Such a beautiful woman ❤️🙌🙌🙌."
"The world is YOURS! so epic & so proud of you ❤️🔥," another supporter gushed, while a third called the "I'm a Mess" vocalist a "gorgeous queen."
The theme for the night was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," which "explores the importance of style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora, particularly in the United States."
This year's co-chairs were Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky, Lewis Hamilton, and Colman Domingo. NBA star LeBron James served as an honorary co-chair.