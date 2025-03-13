She's the Drama! Bebe Rexha's Most Daring Photos
Dazzling in Black
Bebe Rexha captured hearts in a black sultry, curve-accentuating midi dress with a corset-style bodice and a high slit on one leg. The ensemble also has silver embellishments along the edge, adding a bold touch to the revealing look she paraded in Dubai.
The 35-year-old songstress completed her outfit with a pair of open-toe heels.
"♥️ Do you miss me? ♥️," Rexha captioned the photoset.
Bebe Rexha Almost Flashed Her Chest
In an October 2024 photoset, the "In the Name of Love" singer put on an eye-popping display in a long-sleeved dress with matching black faux fur trim on the neckline and cuffs. The top also boasted a V-neck and cutout design that exposed much of Rexha's chest.
She told her followers, "Sorry for the super long carousel. This has been my life lately. everywhere and nowhere, all at once. How have you guys been? Would love an update cause I miss you. Love, bee 💕☺️."
Hot Summer
Rexha set pulses racing when she posed on a beach wearing a blue one-piece swimsuit with a cutout on the chest.
"The summers never over when you chase the sun," she wrote in the caption.
Strip It Down
The "Say My Name" songstress made her first trip to Mykonos memorable by soaking up the sun topless, wearing only a black thong bikini to protect her assets.
Bebe Rexha Always Stuns
Rexha made waves when she flaunted her plump behind and seductively posed for the camera in a skin-baring black bikini during her trip to Singapore.
"Singapore is a dream 💫," she said in her November 2023 post.
She Rocked Her Daring Look
In November 2022, Rexha showcased her hourglass figure in a black form-fitting dress.
Enjoying the Sunshine
Rexha lounged on a boat while wearing a body-hugging leopard print maxi dress that accentuated her figure. She accessorized with large hoop earrings, stacks of bracelets and sunglasses to complete her chic look in Hawaii.
Bebe Rexha Is Perfectly Imperfect
"let my freckles out. 🦭," Rexha captioned a sizzling selfie in September 2021, showcasing her enviable physique in a light brown dress with crisscross straps and a cutout on the chest area.
She Ditched Her Top
The "Chase It" singer left little to the imagination when she posed topless in a May 2021 snap. She strategically covered her bust while letting her light blue jeans define her curves.
Celebrating the Holidays
In a December 2019 photo, Rexha showed off her fit figure in a black bikini top and a floral thong bottom.
She wrote in the caption, "Vacay before the new year."