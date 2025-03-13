or
She's the Drama! Bebe Rexha's Most Daring Photos

Bebe Rexha rules the world with her hot social media posts!

March 13 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Dazzling in Black

Bebe Rexha shared a glimpse of her Dubai trip on Instagram.

Bebe Rexha captured hearts in a black sultry, curve-accentuating midi dress with a corset-style bodice and a high slit on one leg. The ensemble also has silver embellishments along the edge, adding a bold touch to the revealing look she paraded in Dubai.

The 35-year-old songstress completed her outfit with a pair of open-toe heels.

"♥️ Do you miss me? ♥️," Rexha captioned the photoset.

Bebe Rexha Almost Flashed Her Chest

Bebe Rexha shared a carousel of photos in October 2024.

In an October 2024 photoset, the "In the Name of Love" singer put on an eye-popping display in a long-sleeved dress with matching black faux fur trim on the neckline and cuffs. The top also boasted a V-neck and cutout design that exposed much of Rexha's chest.

She told her followers, "Sorry for the super long carousel. This has been my life lately. everywhere and nowhere, all at once. How have you guys been? Would love an update cause I miss you. Love, bee 💕☺️."

Hot Summer

She turned heads in a striking bikini.

Rexha set pulses racing when she posed on a beach wearing a blue one-piece swimsuit with a cutout on the chest.

"The summers never over when you chase the sun," she wrote in the caption.

Strip It Down

Bebe Rexha posed topless during her Mykonos trip.

The "Say My Name" songstress made her first trip to Mykonos memorable by soaking up the sun topless, wearing only a black thong bikini to protect her assets.

Bebe Rexha Always Stuns

Bebe Rexha enjoyed a trip to Singapore in November 2023.

Rexha made waves when she flaunted her plump behind and seductively posed for the camera in a skin-baring black bikini during her trip to Singapore.

"Singapore is a dream 💫," she said in her November 2023 post.

She Rocked Her Daring Look

Bebe Rexha served her unmatched beauty during a trip to Cannes, France.

In November 2022, Rexha showcased her hourglass figure in a black form-fitting dress.

Enjoying the Sunshine

She rocked a jaw-dropping dress in Hawaii.

Rexha lounged on a boat while wearing a body-hugging leopard print maxi dress that accentuated her figure. She accessorized with large hoop earrings, stacks of bracelets and sunglasses to complete her chic look in Hawaii.

Bebe Rexha Is Perfectly Imperfect

Bebe Rexha showcased her skin patches in the snap.

"let my freckles out. 🦭," Rexha captioned a sizzling selfie in September 2021, showcasing her enviable physique in a light brown dress with crisscross straps and a cutout on the chest area.

She Ditched Her Top

She bared it all in a hot Instagram update.

The "Chase It" singer left little to the imagination when she posed topless in a May 2021 snap. She strategically covered her bust while letting her light blue jeans define her curves.

Celebrating the Holidays

Bebe Rexha went on a vacation before celebrating 2020.

In a December 2019 photo, Rexha showed off her fit figure in a black bikini top and a floral thong bottom.

She wrote in the caption, "Vacay before the new year."

