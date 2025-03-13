She's the Drama! Bebe Rexha's Most Daring Photos

Bebe Rexha captured hearts in a black sultry, curve-accentuating midi dress with a corset-style bodice and a high slit on one leg. The ensemble also has silver embellishments along the edge, adding a bold touch to the revealing look she paraded in Dubai.

The 35-year-old songstress completed her outfit with a pair of open-toe heels.

"♥️ Do you miss me? ♥️," Rexha captioned the photoset.