OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Feuds
PHOTOS

The Beckham Family's Sweetest Moments With Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Before the Feud: Photos

the beckhams best photos with brooklyn nicola peltz before the feud
Source: @victoriabeckham/Instagram; @brooklynpeltzbeckham/Instagram

OK! looks back at some of the Beckham family's happiest moments with Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz before the feud.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 20 2026, Updated 7:10 a.m. ET

Happy Family

the beckhams best photos with brooklyn nicola peltz before the feud
Source: @victoriabeckham/Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham recently broke his silence amid his and wife Nicola Peltz's feud with his family.

The Beckham family was once known for its close-knit bond before things shifted as the rift between the members began to unfold.

In March 2023, Victoria Beckham expressed her love for her family by sharing a photoset featuring David Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. They supported the former Spice Girls member at Paris Fashion Week at the time.

"I couldn't do it without you, I love you all so much x #harperseven @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham. Kisses from Paris (we miss you @romeobeckham!). Watch the show live now on Instagram and victoriabeckham.com xx," she captioned the post.

Brooklyn Beckham's Favorite People

the beckhams best photos with brooklyn nicola peltz before the feud
Source: @brooklynpeltzbeckham/Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham said he decided to speak out due to his parents 'going to the press' about the family drama.

Brooklyn shared a throwback snap that showed him and his wife posing with his famous parents.

He wrote, "Throwback to such a fun night with my favourite people ❤️ love you guys xx."

United Family

the beckhams best photos with brooklyn nicola peltz before the feud
Source: @victoriabeckham/Instagram

According to Brooklyn Beckham, he has no desire to reconcile with his family.

Victoria and David celebrated Brooklyn and Nicola's milestone in April 2023.

"So special to be together to celebrate your 1st wedding anniversary 💕 we love you @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham @davidbeckham," Posh Spice wrote in the caption.

Brooklyn later that month to mark Victoria's birthday, writing, "Happy birthday mum xx we love you so much ❤️❤️ what an amazing family day xx."

Strong Bond

the beckhams best photos with brooklyn nicola peltz before the feud
Source: @victoriabeckham/Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham accused his parents of 'trying endlessly to ruin [his] relationship' before his wedding.

In May 2023, the Beckhams were all smiles as they reunited amid their busy schedules.

Fun Time!

the beckhams best photos with brooklyn nicola peltz before the feud
Source: @victoriabeckham/Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz wed in April 2022.

Victoria and Brooklyn shared snapshots from a June 2023 getaway on their respective Instagram pages.

The 51-year-old matriarch shared, "The most beautiful week 🙏🏼 I love you all so much x."

"Love you guys so much ❤️❤️," Brooklyn wrote in his post.

Holiday Vibes

the beckhams best photos with brooklyn nicola peltz before the feud
Source: @victoriabeckham/Instagram

Early reports revealed Nicola Peltz refused to wear the gown designed by Victoria Beckham.

The family closely posed for a photo during a Christmas getaway in December 2023.

"Happy Christmas!! Lots of love from the Beckham's and the Peltz Beckhams!!! Kisses," Victoria greeted her fans.

Supporting David Beckham

the beckhams best photos with brooklyn nicola peltz before the feud
Source: @brooklynpeltzbeckham/Instagram

Nicola Peltz wore a Valentino gown instead for her wedding to Brooklyn Beckham.

The Beckhams reassembled to celebrate the new 2021 Inter Miami CF season. David co-owns the Major League Soccer club.

"Love when my family's all together xx supporting @davidbeckham @intermiamicf ❤️❤️," said Brooklyn.

Jingle Bells

the beckhams best photos with brooklyn nicola peltz before the feud
Source: @brooklynpeltzbeckham/Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham revealed in an interview that his wife is 'obviously' his top priority.

In December 2023, Brooklyn and Nicola slipped into matching pajamas to join their family's Christmas celebrations.

The former photographer shared, "Merry Christmas's eve xx love you guys xx ❤️❤️."

Happy Easter!

the beckhams best photos with brooklyn nicola peltz before the feud
Source: @brooklynpeltzbeckham/Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham said he never wants to see Nicola Peltz upset.

"What an amazing Easter xx love you guys so so so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️," Brooklyn shared on Instagram after celebrating the holiday with his family.

Last Christmas Before the Rift

the beckhams best photos with brooklyn nicola peltz before the feud
Source: @brooklynpeltzbeckham/Instagram

The Beckham Brothers have also fueled rift rumors.

In their last Christmas before the tensions began, the tight-knit family struck poses in front of a giant Christmas tree.

"Merry Christmas x love you guys so much ❤️," Brooklyn expressed.

