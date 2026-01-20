The Beckham Family's Sweetest Moments With Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Before the Feud: Photos
Jan. 20 2026, Updated 7:10 a.m. ET
Happy Family
The Beckham family was once known for its close-knit bond before things shifted as the rift between the members began to unfold.
In March 2023, Victoria Beckham expressed her love for her family by sharing a photoset featuring David Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. They supported the former Spice Girls member at Paris Fashion Week at the time.
"I couldn't do it without you, I love you all so much x #harperseven @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham. Kisses from Paris (we miss you @romeobeckham!). Watch the show live now on Instagram and victoriabeckham.com xx," she captioned the post.
Brooklyn Beckham's Favorite People
Brooklyn shared a throwback snap that showed him and his wife posing with his famous parents.
He wrote, "Throwback to such a fun night with my favourite people ❤️ love you guys xx."
United Family
Victoria and David celebrated Brooklyn and Nicola's milestone in April 2023.
"So special to be together to celebrate your 1st wedding anniversary 💕 we love you @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham @davidbeckham," Posh Spice wrote in the caption.
Brooklyn later that month to mark Victoria's birthday, writing, "Happy birthday mum xx we love you so much ❤️❤️ what an amazing family day xx."
Strong Bond
In May 2023, the Beckhams were all smiles as they reunited amid their busy schedules.
Fun Time!
Victoria and Brooklyn shared snapshots from a June 2023 getaway on their respective Instagram pages.
The 51-year-old matriarch shared, "The most beautiful week 🙏🏼 I love you all so much x."
"Love you guys so much ❤️❤️," Brooklyn wrote in his post.
- David and Victoria Beckham Are 'Hurt and Disappointed' That Son Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Are 'Now Playing No Part in Family Life'
- No Family Drama Here! Nicola Peltz & Brooklyn Beckham Cozy Up To Victoria Beckham To Support Her Fashion Show
- Victoria Beckham Declares Her Love for Son Brooklyn Amid Rumors He and Wife Nicola Peltz Are Feuding With His Family
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Holiday Vibes
The family closely posed for a photo during a Christmas getaway in December 2023.
"Happy Christmas!! Lots of love from the Beckham's and the Peltz Beckhams!!! Kisses," Victoria greeted her fans.
Supporting David Beckham
The Beckhams reassembled to celebrate the new 2021 Inter Miami CF season. David co-owns the Major League Soccer club.
"Love when my family's all together xx supporting @davidbeckham @intermiamicf ❤️❤️," said Brooklyn.
Jingle Bells
In December 2023, Brooklyn and Nicola slipped into matching pajamas to join their family's Christmas celebrations.
The former photographer shared, "Merry Christmas's eve xx love you guys xx ❤️❤️."
Happy Easter!
"What an amazing Easter xx love you guys so so so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️," Brooklyn shared on Instagram after celebrating the holiday with his family.
Last Christmas Before the Rift
In their last Christmas before the tensions began, the tight-knit family struck poses in front of a giant Christmas tree.
"Merry Christmas x love you guys so much ❤️," Brooklyn expressed.