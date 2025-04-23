Beckham Family Drama: Inside the Famous Clan's Public and Rumored Feuds
David and Victoria Beckham's Reported Feud With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Turned Bitter
David and Victoria Beckham's friendship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turned sour following reports of "leaked" information.
In 2017, Victoria reportedly wanted to strengthen her relationship with the royal couple, so she offered to share her makeup and hair contacts with Meghan. However, the Suits alum asked her to supply "free clothes and handbags" instead, a request the Kensington Palace blocked.
Despite that, the Beckhams still welcomed Meghan into their Beverly Hills house when the Duchess of Sussex returned to Los Angeles.
"At no cost, all her needs were secretly provided for by the Beckhams' staff," said a source. "If there was a hint that Meghan was taking advantage of her new status, the Beckhams pushed their gripes aside."
A few months later, the relationship between the Beckhams and Sussexes turned frosty after The Sun published a report about Victoria and Meghan's "pricey facials." The former actress was said to be outraged after the release of the story, which immediately affected their budding friendship.
"David got a call from Harry accusing either he or Victoria of leaking the story to promote Victoria, but then they discovered it was one of Victoria's employees, and that undoubtedly caused anger," royal author Tom Bower claimed to news.com.au.
Following the drama, David began snubbing Harry, though he accepted the Duke of Sussex's invite for the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia. Still, the Beckhams did not include the Sussexes in the guest list of their son Brooklyn Beckham's wedding and only invited Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Tensions Reportedly Grew Between Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham
Victoria also sparked feud rumors with Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.
According to reports, the clash appeared to have begun when Nicola allegedly refused to wear the gown designed by Victoria, opting for a Valentino gown for her and Brooklyn's April 2022 wedding. However, the Transformers: Age of Extinction actress denied the buzz at the time.
"When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings," she shared. "I try not to let it, but it's just not the truth. It's just a bit of a bummer when you're like, 'Oh, people think that,' but it's just not true. They're great in-laws."
Despite refuting the claims, insiders alleged the feud evolved into a "non-stop petty drama" a few months later as Victoria and Nicola reportedly "can't stand each other and don't talk."
The alleged tensions seemingly died down in the months thereafter as Victoria and Nicola have made public appearances together, including a joint appearance at the red carpet premiere of Lola in February 2024.
David Beckham Allegedly Lost His Temper With Son Brooklyn
Amid Victoria and Nicola's rumored beef, a source claimed David exploded and talked to Brooklyn after realizing his son potentially referenced the feud during an interview with Grazia.
"To be honest, my wife is obviously my first priority and I never want to see her upset ever," Brooklyn said at the time. "When people do say ridiculous things, we just talk about it and we just move on. We have each other's back 100 percent and we just move on together."
According to the insider, Brooklyn's statement angered the patriarch.
"I don't think David has ever lost his temper with Brooklyn or had cause to talk to him harshly, but that has now finally happened," the source explained. "He had it out with him and told him: 'We don't do this in our family – and you know that we don't do this in our family. What happens next is up to you, but we are done with the drama.'"
David was reportedly "appalled" by the interview "because it seemed to be washing the family dirty linen in public."
The source added, "[And] he said that [Brooklyn's brothers] Romeoand Cruz are also hurt by it. It was probably a shock as he's never done anything other than tell Brooklyn how much he adores him."
Rebecca Loos Claimed She Had an Affair With David Beckham
David and Victoria's marriage was tested when News of the World published a story in April 2004, alleging the retired professional footballer had an affair with his former assistant Rebecca Loos.
A few weeks later, Loos sat down for a tell-all interview with Sky News' Kay Burley during which she alleged she slept with David for the first time the night they were photographed at a nightclub in September 2003.
"I think the chemistry between David and I was so strong, and people were not happy because I was being very unprofessional and he's a married man," she said. "We dropped off the other two people in the car and started kissing quite passionately all the way back to the hotel. It was like magnets, pretty amazing."
Although more women came forward to accuse David of cheating on Victoria, the Beckham couple consistently denied the allegations. Still, the former Spice Girls member, who admitted to resenting her husband following the claims, called the saga "the hardest period" of their marriage.
"We were against each other, if I'm being completely honest," Victoria said on the Netflix documentary series Beckham. "You know, up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But when we were in Spain, it didn't really feel like we had each other either. And that's sad. I can't even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me. It was a nightmare."
Loos brought back the drama in a March interview with 60 Minutes Australia, saying she "never exaggerated" and "never lied about a single thing."
She continued, "Why? Because I'm going up against the strongest, most powerful couple in the media who have all the money in the world for the best PR and lawyers. And all I had on my side was the truth."
The Beckham Brothers Have a Rumored Rift
The Beckham family was hit with another drama when TMZ reported about Romeo and Brooklyn's feud because of the former's girlfriend, Kim Turnbull. Per the news outlet, the brunette beauty had a romantic connection with Brooklyn before dating his sibling.
The buzz first circulated when Brooklyn and Nicola appeared to have skipped David's 50th birthday celebration in March. At the time, the father-of-four posted a family photo featuring Romeo and Cruz's respective girlfriends, Kim and Jackie Apostel.
"So I thought I'd start celebrating slightly early, such a special night in Miami," David captioned the post. "So lucky to have amazing friends and family to start the 50th celebrations with. Love you."
Romeo reshared the photoset on his social media page alongside the cryptic text, "Family is everything. Love you all."