Beckham Family Drama: Inside the Famous Clan's Public and Rumored Feuds

David and Victoria Beckham's friendship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turned sour following reports of "leaked" information.

In 2017, Victoria reportedly wanted to strengthen her relationship with the royal couple, so she offered to share her makeup and hair contacts with Meghan. However, the Suits alum asked her to supply "free clothes and handbags" instead, a request the Kensington Palace blocked.

Despite that, the Beckhams still welcomed Meghan into their Beverly Hills house when the Duchess of Sussex returned to Los Angeles.

"At no cost, all her needs were secretly provided for by the Beckhams' staff," said a source. "If there was a hint that Meghan was taking advantage of her new status, the Beckhams pushed their gripes aside."

A few months later, the relationship between the Beckhams and Sussexes turned frosty after The Sun published a report about Victoria and Meghan's "pricey facials." The former actress was said to be outraged after the release of the story, which immediately affected their budding friendship.

"David got a call from Harry accusing either he or Victoria of leaking the story to promote Victoria, but then they discovered it was one of Victoria's employees, and that undoubtedly caused anger," royal author Tom Bower claimed to news.com.au.

Following the drama, David began snubbing Harry, though he accepted the Duke of Sussex's invite for the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia. Still, the Beckhams did not include the Sussexes in the guest list of their son Brooklyn Beckham's wedding and only invited Prince William and Kate Middleton.