Brooklyn Beckham Breaks Silence on Nasty Family Feud and Reveals Why He Doesn't 'Want to Reconcile' With 'Controlling' Parents

Brooklyn Beckham is finally setting the record straight on his and wife Nicola Peltz's nasty feud with his family. On Monday, January 19, the 26-year-old took to his Instagram Stories to break his silence, noting he wanted to keep things private but feels he has no choice but to speak publicly due to Victoria and David Beckham "going to the press" about the drama.

Brooklyn Beckham Doesn't Want to Mend Ties With His Family

Source: mega Brooklyn Beckham declared he does 'not want to reconcile' with his family after years of issues.

Brooklyn started his story with a shocking declaration, stating, "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life." "For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family," he continued, pointing to social media post, family events and "inauthentic relationships." "Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade," Brooklyn said. "But I believe the truth will always come out."

Brooklyn Beckham Accuses His Parents of Trying to Sabotage His Wedding

Source: mega Brooklyn Beckham accused mom Victoria of trying to sabotage his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn accused his famous parents of "trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped." "My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress. Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife and our future children," he spilled. "They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since."

Source: @nicolaannpeltz/instagram 'My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family,' Brooklyn Beckham revealed.

Brooklyn claimed that the night before the nuptials, his family members told him that Nicola, 31, "was not blood" and "not family." He insisted their "attacks" have been never-ending ever since he stood up for himself. Brooklyn also shot down the narrative that he didn't want to attend David's 50th birthday in 2025, claiming they traveled to London for the bash, but in the end, the soccer star "refused" to see him unless Nicola stayed away. "My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we've tried to come together," he said.

Source: mega Brooklyn Beckham refused to sign over the rights to his name to his parents.

The chef said his British brood "values public promotion and endorsement above all else." Brooklyn claimed they place a lot of emphasis on "photo opps," but noted he and Nicola still showed support for his relatives by going to their fashion shows, parties and more. However, he alleged that the one time his spouse asked Victoria, 51 to attend a charity event for dogs displaced by the L.A. wildfires, the former singer refused to come.

'I've Been Controlled by My Parents for Most of My Life'

Source: mega Brooklyn Beckham shared that his anxiety struggles stopped when he 'stepped away' from his family.