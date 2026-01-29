Bedridden Ray J, 45, May Go to Crisis-Stricken Haiti to Treat His 'Black Heart' After Doctors Told Him He Has Just Months to Live

Article continues below advertisement

Ray J is doing everything he can to try and prolong his life after revealing doctors gave him just months to live due to having a "black heart" that's beating at only 60 percent. On Thursday, January 29, the rapper — real name William Raymond Norwood Jr. — revealed he was directed to stay in bed as much as possible as he takes eight medications, including Jardiance and Entresto, which are prescribed for heart failure prevention.

Ray J revealed he's taking eight medications to treat his 'black heart.'

Ray J, 45, could also need a pacemaker or defibrillator, but he won't know for sure until he sees his doctor in two weeks. The complications have taken a serious toll on the star, admitting to a news outlet that it "made me realize I need to change my ways of living." He's also upset he isn't able to spend time with his kids — whom he shares with Princess Love — since he's currently under a criminal protective order. "If I come out of this, I'll be stronger and a better person," the "I Hit It First" vocalist added.

The Star May Go to Haiti for Heart Treatment

The star's doctor told him he has just months to live.

There is a glimmer of hope for the father-of-two, as he said that after doing research, he believes Haiti has the best method for curing heart diseases. Though Kim Kardashian's infamous ex is aware of the country being in crisis, he may risk it to get the treatment.

Inside Ray J's Diagnosis

The dad-of-two's 'black heart' is beating at just 60 percent.

It was one day earlier that the star revealed his heart was "black" and beating at 60 percent. "I f----- up. I think I thought I had more weight. I thought I was big so I could handle all the alcohol, I could handle all the Adderall, I could handle all the drugs — but I couldn't," Ray J confessed. "It curved my time here." "I'm like, 'Ain't nothing happening to me,'" he said of what he used to think about drinking "four or five bottles" a day. "I'm undestructible [sic]." "My baby mama gonna be straight, my kids gonna be straight. If they wanna spend all the money, they can spend it," he continued. "I did my part here. And d---, when it's all done, burn me, don't bury me."

Ray J Was Diagnosed With Pneumonia

Ray J may go to Haiti to treat his heart issue.