Bella Hadid Breaks Cover as She's Spotted in Paris After Being Hospitalized for Lyme Disease

For her outing, Bella kept her look chic and understated. In the pics, she wore a long, belted trench coat in deep brown over wide-leg dark denim, paired with square-toe flats. She finished the look with a structured brown handbag with silver hardware, narrow black sunglasses, gold jewelry and a sleek half-up ponytail.

Source: MEGA Bella Hadid wore a brown trench coat with wide-leg jeans, flats and a sleek ponytail for the outing.

The sighting marked one of Bella’s first public appearances since news of her health struggles came to light.

bella hadid in paris today ✧ pic.twitter.com/yyvtjhClZT — َ (@bellalooks) September 24, 2025 Source: @bellalooks/X

As OK! previously reported, Yolanda revealed Bella’s hospitalization earlier this month, opening up about how both mother and daughter continue to fight Lyme disease. "🩷 As you will understand watching my Bella struggle in silence has cut the deepest core of hopelessness inside me," Yolanda wrote on Instagram, alongside several photos of her daughter receiving treatment in a hospital bed.

Source: @yolanda.hadid/Instagram Yolanda Hadid shared emotional photos of the model in the hospital earlier this month.

She also shared an image from inside a church, a photo of a double rainbow and a table covered in medications. Yolanda explained how difficult it has been to watch her daughter struggle. "The invisible disability of chronic neurological Lyme disease is hard to explain or understand for anyone. I try to lead by example on our Lyme journey but my own pain cannot compare to watching my baby suffer," she shared. "There simply aren’t words big enough for the darkness, the pain, and the unknown h--- you’ve lived through since your diagnosis in 2013. You didn’t really live, you learned how to exist inside the jail of your own paralyzed brain," Yolanda added.

She admitted she stopped sharing her own story publicly for a time, saying she needed “an energetic shift” and time to focus on healing without absorbing outside opinions. But Yolanda emphasized she’s still determined to “find a cure affordable for all” after 15 years of searching for answers worldwide.

Source: @bellahadid/Instagram Yolanda Hadid praised her daughter’s strength amid her health battle.

"Hopefully soon I will share whatever we have learned and the places we have been with you and our Lyme community as soon as lab results reflect our victory," Yolanda continued.

Turning her message directly to her daughter, she wrote, "To my beautiful Bellita: You are relentless and courageous." "No child is suppose to suffer in their body with an incurable chronic disease," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum added. "I admire your bravery and your willingness to keep fighting for health despite the failing protocols and countless setbacks you have faced."

Source: MEGA Bella Hadid was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2013.

She praised her daughter’s strength, adding, "I am so proud of the fighter that you are. You are not alone, I promise to have your back every step of the way, no matter how long this takes."