Bella Hadid Goes Braless as She Closes Out Saint Laurent Runway Show During Paris Fashion Week

Banuelos even revealed that his girlfriend agreed to move into his trailer.

“She did do the 5th wheel, happily. It was bada--,” he exclaimed in an August appearance on the “Along For the Ride” podcast. “It was cool because I really wanted that to be a part of our relationship. You know, you start having feelings for somebody and you start thinking things like, ‘Man, maybe this is the rest of my life here.’”

The athlete continued to gush about their life together.

“That 5th wheel has always felt small, and then you get somebody that you enjoy spending time with, and that 5th wheel went from a 5th wheel to a f------ mansion," he quipped.