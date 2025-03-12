Bella Hadid Goes Braless as She Closes Out Saint Laurent Runway Show During Paris Fashion Week
Bella Hadid knows how to own the runway!
The supermodel turned heads as she strutted down the catwalk in a jaw-dropping sheer navy blue lace ensemble, leaving little to the imagination, while closing out Saint Laurent’s show on the final day of Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, March 11.
Designed by Anthony Vaccarello, the striking two-piece look from the Fall 2025 collection featured an embellished high-neck collar, exaggerated shoulder padding and a matching see-through skirt that accentuated the Kin Euphorics founder’s toned physique.
Hadid’s show-stopping moment had the star-studded front row buzzing, with Hailey Bieber, Kate Moss, Zoë Kravitz and Charli XCX all cheering her on as she commanded the stage.
Just days before her runway comeback, the 27-year-old was spotted signing autographs in France, per E! News.
The Paris appearance marks her first high-fashion runway gig in five months, following her return to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last year — her first in two years. Hadid previously explained why she took a step back from modeling, revealing how the industry had taken a toll on her.
"After 10 years of modeling, I realized I was putting so much energy and love and effort into something that, in the long run, wasn't necessarily giving it back to me," the supermodel shared with Allure.
“For the first time now, I'm not putting on a fake face. If I don't feel good, I won't go. If I don't feel good, I take time for myself. And I've never had the opportunity to do that or say that before,” Hadid added. “Now when anybody sees me in pictures and they say, I look happy, I genuinely am. I am feeling better; my bad days now were my old good days.”
Hadid has been embracing a quieter life in Texas with her boyfriend, rodeo star Adan Banuelos. Back in March 2024, insiders revealed that the Orebella founder had "gone full cowgirl" after purchasing a home near Banuelos’ residence in Fort Worth, a major shift from her longtime New York City lifestyle.
Banuelos even revealed that his girlfriend agreed to move into his trailer.
“She did do the 5th wheel, happily. It was bada--,” he exclaimed in an August appearance on the “Along For the Ride” podcast. “It was cool because I really wanted that to be a part of our relationship. You know, you start having feelings for somebody and you start thinking things like, ‘Man, maybe this is the rest of my life here.’”
The athlete continued to gush about their life together.
“That 5th wheel has always felt small, and then you get somebody that you enjoy spending time with, and that 5th wheel went from a 5th wheel to a f------ mansion," he quipped.
Banuelos also couldn’t stop raving about Hadid’s down-to-earth personality.
“She’s that simple of a human being, and that the material things aren’t important — or the most important thing,” he gushed. “Man, I can’t tell you how happy I am. I can’t tell you how fortunate I am.”
“This young lady is one of the kindest, biggest-hearted and sweet person I’ve ever met. I mean, I didn’t know God made ’em like that,” Banuelos added.