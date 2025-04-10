or
Bella Hadid Rocks Red Leather Catsuit on Motorbike While Filming Ryan Murphy's Series 'The Beauty' in Paris: Photos

Photo of Bella Hadid
Source: MEGA

Bella Hadid went rocker chic in a head to toe red catsuit while filming 'The Beauty.'

By:

April 10 2025, Published 4:41 p.m. ET

Bella Hadid steered her style in a sultry direction.

The model, 28, climbed on a motorbike in a skin-tight, red leather catsuit while filming Ryan Murphy's series The Beauty in Paris on Thursday, April 10.

bella hadid red lether in paris
Source: MEGA

Hadid flaunted her toned tummy in a bodycon two-piece as she grasped the handlebars, surrounded by a film crew directing a bike accident scene for the FX show.

She rocked the wet-hair look, with her strands slicked back to highlight her bleached-blonde eyebrows and smokey eyes.

In between shots, she kept warm in an oversized black puffer coat and gray boots. A stunt double took her place for high-action moments while she waited on the sidelines.

bella hadid red lether in paris
Source: MEGA

Bella Hadid stars in the upcoming Ryan Murphy series 'The Beauty.'

The Beauty will star Hollywood alums Evan Peters, Ashton Kutcher, Anthony Ramos and Jeremy Pope. The plot — based on a 2016 graphic novel — follows two detectives who form a conspiracy in a backward society where STDs turn people beautiful.

This marks a return to the small screen for Hadid, who made a cameo in the second to last episode of the final season of Yellowstone in 2024.

The Victoria's Secret model played Sadie, horse trainer Travis Wheatley (Taylor Sheridan)'s girlfriend. Hadid —a seasoned horseback rider in real life — hypes up her TV boyfriend's skill to Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) when she visits Texas.

Hadid competed in several horseback riding competitions before retiring in 2016. She reunited with her passion for the National Cutting Horse Association's $50,000 Limited Amateur event at Sheridan's Bosque Ranch in January 2024.

The runway icon also attended the NCHA Celebrity Cutting charity gathering in November 2024 with Sheridan and Yellowstone actors Ian Bohen, Jen Landon, Forrie J. Smith and Mo Brings.

bella hadid red lether in paris
Source: MEGA

Bella Hadid made an appearance in Hulu's 'Ramy' in 2022.

Bella Hadid

Hadid was also featured in Season 3 of Hulu's Ramy, playing Ramy's best friend Stevie's (Steve Way) girlfriend, in 2022.

"Just from talking with her and getting to know her, I was certain that her emotional access as a person, she's such a cool person, I felt really confident that that would translate on the screen. It really does in a really cool way," the show's co-creator and star, Ramy Youssef, told E! News at that time.

Youssef — who is friends with Hadid in real life — said he was "very impressed" with the model's acting prowess.

bella hadid red lether in paris
Source: MEGA

Bella Hadid made a cameo in the final season of 'Yellowstone' in 2024.

Meanwhile, Hadid recently released a swimsuit collaboration with Frankies inspired by her skin parfum brand, Orebella. The custom bikini comes in her perfume company's signature red, decorated with hand-sewn blue and silver beads.

The partnership also includes a new Salted Muse Parfum Set from Orebella, which includes a woody marine scent with notes of pink pepper, olive tree accord and sea salt inspired by the ocean. The product comes in a co-branded gold travel case with "Bella x Frankies" engraved in red.

bella hadid red lether in paris
Source: MEGA

Bella Hadid recently released her second swimsuit collaboration with Frankies.

This is Hadid's second collaboration with Frankies, as she released a 103-piece collection on March 24 with both swim attire and ready-to-wear pieces.

"Frankie and I have been friends most of my life," Hadid told Vogue of Frankies' founder Francesca Aiello, whom she has been trading bikinis with since she was 15. "We have always appreciated each other’s creativity, so when the opportunity to collaborate arose, it was an instant yes. There is nothing like making art with a close friend."

