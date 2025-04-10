Bella Hadid Rocks Red Leather Catsuit on Motorbike While Filming Ryan Murphy's Series 'The Beauty' in Paris: Photos

Bella Hadid went rocker chic in a head to toe red catsuit while filming 'The Beauty.'

The model, 28, climbed on a motorbike in a skin-tight, red leather catsuit while filming Ryan Murphy 's series The Beauty in Paris on Thursday, April 10.

Bella Hadid went rocker chic in a head to toe red catsuit while filming 'The Beauty.'

Hadid flaunted her toned tummy in a bodycon two-piece as she grasped the handlebars, surrounded by a film crew directing a bike accident scene for the FX show.

She rocked the wet-hair look, with her strands slicked back to highlight her bleached-blonde eyebrows and smokey eyes.

In between shots, she kept warm in an oversized black puffer coat and gray boots. A stunt double took her place for high-action moments while she waited on the sidelines.