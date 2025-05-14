Bella Hadid, Halle Berry and More Dazzle at Cannes Film Festival After Strict Dress Code Announcement: Photos
The Met Gala might be over, but the stars pulled out all the stops in France.
Bella Hadid, Halle Berry and more stepped out in elegant looks at the Cannes Film Festival's opening day on Tuesday, May 13. From hair color debuts to adorable couples moments, the evening was full of both stunning fashion and memorable photos — despite the recent dress code enforcement.
An official statement read for the event read, "For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as in any other area of the festival. Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theater are not permitted."
Scroll down for some of the standout outfits from Cannes Film Festival day one.
Julia Garner
Julia Garner exuded sultry glamour in a sheer black gown with a thigh-high slit, which she layered over an embroidered, sequin slip dress. She paired the look with a dark smokey eye, patent leather heels and dangling earrings at the Partir Un Jour premiere.
Bella Hadid
The model kept things simple and sleek in a floor-length black dress from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. The design featured a high slit that flaunted her long legs, as well as an open back with criss-crossing fabric. The night also marked the red carpet debut of her new blonde locks.
The outfit is a departure from her regular semi-nude Cannes looks. In 2024, she stunned in a fully sheer design that bared her nipples at the premiere of The Apprentice.
In 2021, she stood out in a Schiaparelli breastplate that doubled as a lung necklace.
Halle Berry
The actress channeled her inner Beetlejuice in a striped trapeze dress from Jacquemus. She originally planned on wearing a gown by Gupta but was forced to change last minute due to the new dress code since the train was too "voluminous."
"I'm not going to break the rules," she told an outlet at the festival. "The nudity part is also probably a good rule."
Berry sits on the 2025 Cannes Film Festival jury to help select the winners.
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio opted for avant-garde. The Victoria's Secret model stunned in a strapless, floor-length green gown, featuring fluffy, voluminous sleeves by Zuhair Murad.
She swept her hair into a half-up, half-down style, which allowed her thick diamond necklace to shine.
Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen
Robert De Niro and his partner, Tiffany Chen, held hands in a rare red carpet appearance together. Chen looked glam in a sequined black gown while her man sported a classic black suit and bow tie.
Later in the evening, the Godfather star called out President Donald Trump while accepting the Palme d’Or lifetime achievement award.
The actor expressed how "Trump has cut funding and support to the arts, humanities and education. And now he has announced the 100 perefcent tariff on films produced outside the U.S. You can't put a price on creativity, but apparently, you can put a tariff on it."
Lady Victoria Hervey
Lady Victoria Hervey didn't hold back on feathers. The model wore a pale pink gown with a sweetheart neckline, complete with a matching shall.
Last year, Hervey made headlines for posing with a bedazzled Judith Leiber bottle on the red carpet to complement her all-gold ensemble.