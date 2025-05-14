Bella Hadid, Halle Berry and More Dazzle at Cannes Film Festival After Strict Dress Code Announcement: Photos

The Met Gala might be over, but the stars pulled out all the stops in France.

Bella Hadid, Halle Berry and more stepped out in elegant looks at the Cannes Film Festival's opening day on Tuesday, May 13. From hair color debuts to adorable couples moments, the evening was full of both stunning fashion and memorable photos — despite the recent dress code enforcement.

An official statement read for the event read, "For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as in any other area of the festival. Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theater are not permitted."

Scroll down for some of the standout outfits from Cannes Film Festival day one.