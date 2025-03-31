NEWS Prince Andrew's Ex Accuses Virginia Giuffre of Lying About Having Days to Live Post-Car Crash, Claims She's Trying to 'Evade' the FBI and Jail Source: @ladyvictoriahervey/instagram;@virginiarobertsrising11/instagram Lady Victoria Hervey believes Virginia Giuffre is scamming the public.

Prince Andrew's ex Lady Victoria Hervey isn't buying Virginia Giuffre's shocking story about being on her death bed following a car crash. Shortly after Giuffre — who previously claimed she was s-- trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and sexually assaulted by Andrew — said on Monday, March 31, that she had just days to live, Hervey reposted a photo of Giuffre in a hospital bed with the caption "KARMA."

Source: @virginiarobertsrising11/instagram Prince Andrew's ex Lady Victoria Hervey believes Virginia Giuffre is lying about her tragic car crash.

"If Virginia Giuffre really does have days to live then a complete confession is needed. I don't believe it though, the FBI are on her right now and arrest warrants are coming. She's conveniently dying to evade jail," Hervey claimed. As OK! reported, Hervey and some others believe Giuffre made up her claims and photoshopped an old picture that showed her with Andrew when she was only 17, the age she said she was when the assault took place.

Source: @ladyvictoriahervey/instagram Lady Victoria thinks Giuffre is faking being on her death bed because the FBI could have found evidence that proved the latter lied about being sexually assaulted by Andrew.

"I think it's time that Robert Giuffre who has custody of their teenage children to speak," she continued. "I know he knows the truth of the fake photo and all her con jobs." "Every time there's been a trial or a court hearing, she comes up with something like this," Lady Victoria claimed.

Lady Victoria posted screenshots from DMs she was receiving about Virginia's story, with people agreeing that her hospital photos looked fake since she's not donning a hospital gown and is still wearing jewelry. "Another big faux pas. Where is the hospital gown!?" she wrote on an Instagram Story post. "If you have days to live, you are in the ICU in a gown."

Source: mega Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew settled out of court after she accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17.

The Duke of York's ex then upped the ante by claiming, "Hearing from reliable sources it is thought that the FBI went to her recently with evidence/proof that she lied with recordings where she admits nothing ever happened with Prince Andrew." "Almost time to celebrate 🎉," she added.

Virginia hasn't responded to the allegations. In Virginia's health update, she explained, "When a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn ... no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can." "I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology," she shockingly continued.

Source: mega On Monday, March 31, Virginia Giuffre claimed she had four days to live after her car was hit by a school bus.

"I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes. S--- in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it’s still going to be s--- at the end of the day," she admitted. "Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life. Godbless you all xx Virginia 😔🙏🦋."