Bella Hadid's Sexiest Moments: See the Hot Photos

In a sizzling January 29 photoset, Bella Hadid highlighted her sculpted body in red string bikini and cowboy boots. She gracefully posed for the camera in the snow while holding a silk scarf.

"Camera roll from the first day of the new year ❄️🌹," she wrote in the caption. "Wrap yourself in nature and love, no matter where you wander this winter. Hydrating scents and silky fabrics for your frost-kissed skin."

She announced Orebella's latest promo, offering the same scarf to anyone who purchased a large size parfum.

"It's making me so happy. I put these on my purse, around my neck, through my jean loops….obsessed. 🥹❤️🤌💃," she continued. "I hope you love them as much as I do… this is one of my most favorite special pieces we've done 🥲."