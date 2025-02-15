Bella Hadid's Sexiest Moments: See the Hot Photos
The Cold Never Bothered Her Anyway
In a sizzling January 29 photoset, Bella Hadid highlighted her sculpted body in red string bikini and cowboy boots. She gracefully posed for the camera in the snow while holding a silk scarf.
"Camera roll from the first day of the new year ❄️🌹," she wrote in the caption. "Wrap yourself in nature and love, no matter where you wander this winter. Hydrating scents and silky fabrics for your frost-kissed skin."
She announced Orebella's latest promo, offering the same scarf to anyone who purchased a large size parfum.
"It's making me so happy. I put these on my purse, around my neck, through my jean loops….obsessed. 🥹❤️🤌💃," she continued. "I hope you love them as much as I do… this is one of my most favorite special pieces we've done 🥲."
Bella Hadid Wowed Her Fans
Hadid flaunted her ripped midsection in a black bikini top during a beach getaway in November 2024.
She Is Also a Busy Businesswoman
Dressed in a sleek black form-fitting dress with a plunging neckline, the brunette beauty announced the launch of Orebella's fourth scent just months after she officially founded the brand.
"we wanted to do something small and sweet for our first night of launch, and it truly couldn't have gone better. I've never experienced such a beautiful, intimate night with girls just having fun, loving each other and experiencing new things together. we had the best night, im still buzzing," she captioned the post.
New Year But Fitter Beach Body
Hadid put her enviable figure on display in a black bikini top and matching bottom in a January 2023 post. She graced the beach with her beauty, posing with her hands behind her head as she smiled for the camera.
Bella Hadid Set Pulses Racing
"happy néw year my sweets… i pray only the best for you🌴🍀🌴🍀🌴," Hadid delivered the heartfelt message to her followers alongside her sizzling photos.
In the snaps, the 28-year-old star enjoyed a sun-kissed moment in a white crochet bikini while dipping in a water surrounded by opulent greenery.
She Looked Classy in Black
Hadid seductively posed in a jaw-dropping mirror selfie in September 2022, drawing attention to her figure in an ultra-plunge dress that exposed part of her chest. She completed her look by cinching her waist using a chunky belt.
Bella Hadid Rocked Her Teeny-Tiny Swimsuit
In a September 2023 carousel of photos, Hadid put on a busty display in a colorful bikini while holding onto handlebars. She completed her beach-ready look with some accessories.
She Never Goes Out of Style
Hadid accentuated her slim physique in a white crop top and pink skirt in a September 2022 photoset. She amped up her look with sunglasses, a headscarf and jewelry.
Bella Hadid Left Little to the Imagination
In July 2022, Hadid bared it all in a mirror selfie, strategically covering her modesty with accessory-laden hand.
She Enjoyed a Fun Getaway
Amid her busy schedule, Hadid indulged in the sun's warmth wearing a brown bikini top and tiny shorts in an October 2021 update.