or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Bella Hadid
OK LogoPHOTOS

Bella Hadid's Sexiest Moments: See the Hot Photos

bella hadid sexiest photos
Source: @bellahadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid has all eyes on her whenever she wears risque bikinis and outfits. See some of her hot pictures, here!

By:

Feb. 15 2025, Published 11:20 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The Cold Never Bothered Her Anyway

bella hadid sexiest photos
Source: @bellahadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid braved the cold in a winter photoshoot.

In a sizzling January 29 photoset, Bella Hadid highlighted her sculpted body in red string bikini and cowboy boots. She gracefully posed for the camera in the snow while holding a silk scarf.

"Camera roll from the first day of the new year ❄️🌹," she wrote in the caption. "Wrap yourself in nature and love, no matter where you wander this winter. Hydrating scents and silky fabrics for your frost-kissed skin."

She announced Orebella's latest promo, offering the same scarf to anyone who purchased a large size parfum.

"It's making me so happy. I put these on my purse, around my neck, through my jean loops….obsessed. 🥹❤️🤌💃," she continued. "I hope you love them as much as I do… this is one of my most favorite special pieces we've done 🥲."

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Hadid Wowed Her Fans

bella hadid sexiest photos
Source: @bellahadid/Instagram

The model enjoyed a sunny getaway.

Hadid flaunted her ripped midsection in a black bikini top during a beach getaway in November 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

She Is Also a Busy Businesswoman

bella hadid sexiest photos
Source: @bellahadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid founded her fragrance brand, Orebella, in May 2024.

Dressed in a sleek black form-fitting dress with a plunging neckline, the brunette beauty announced the launch of Orebella's fourth scent just months after she officially founded the brand.

"we wanted to do something small and sweet for our first night of launch, and it truly couldn't have gone better. I've never experienced such a beautiful, intimate night with girls just having fun, loving each other and experiencing new things together. we had the best night, im still buzzing," she captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement

New Year But Fitter Beach Body

bella hadid sexiest photos
Source: @bellahadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid started modeling when she was 16.

Hadid put her enviable figure on display in a black bikini top and matching bottom in a January 2023 post. She graced the beach with her beauty, posing with her hands behind her head as she smiled for the camera.

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Hadid Set Pulses Racing

bella hadid sexiest photos
Source: @bellahadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid went makeup-free in the Instagram photoset.

"happy néw year my sweets… i pray only the best for you🌴🍀🌴🍀🌴," Hadid delivered the heartfelt message to her followers alongside her sizzling photos.

In the snaps, the 28-year-old star enjoyed a sun-kissed moment in a white crochet bikini while dipping in a water surrounded by opulent greenery.

MORE ON:
Bella Hadid

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

She Looked Classy in Black

bella hadid sexiest photos
Source: @bellahadid/Instagram

She attended Milan Fashion Week at the time.

Hadid seductively posed in a jaw-dropping mirror selfie in September 2022, drawing attention to her figure in an ultra-plunge dress that exposed part of her chest. She completed her look by cinching her waist using a chunky belt.

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Hadid Rocked Her Teeny-Tiny Swimsuit

bella hadid sexiest photos
Source: @bellahadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid showed off her model body in a carousel of photos.

In a September 2023 carousel of photos, Hadid put on a busty display in a colorful bikini while holding onto handlebars. She completed her beach-ready look with some accessories.

Article continues below advertisement

She Never Goes Out of Style

bella hadid sexiest photos
Source: @bellahadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid made summer even hotter.

Hadid accentuated her slim physique in a white crop top and pink skirt in a September 2022 photoset. She amped up her look with sunglasses, a headscarf and jewelry.

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Hadid Left Little to the Imagination

bella hadid sexiest photos
Source: @bellahadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid posed nude in a mirror selfie.

In July 2022, Hadid bared it all in a mirror selfie, strategically covering her modesty with accessory-laden hand.

Article continues below advertisement

She Enjoyed a Fun Getaway

bella hadid sexiest photos
Source: @bellahadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid posed for the camera during a 2021 vacation.

Amid her busy schedule, Hadid indulged in the sun's warmth wearing a brown bikini top and tiny shorts in an October 2021 update.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.