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Bella Hadid Bares Her Ripped Abs in Spicy Polka-Dot Bikini: Photo

Photo of Bella Hadid
Source: Bella Hadid bared her ripped abs in a spicy polka-dot bikini.

Bella Hadid bared her ripped abs in a spicy polka-dot bikini.

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March 31 2026, Updated 3:57 p.m. ET

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Bella Hadid is getting a head start on summer.

In a new photo, the model, 29, flaunted her toned tummy in a cheeky, brown polka-dot bikini while relaxing on a lounge chair. Hadid wrapped a towel around her shoulders as she made a kissy face for the camera.

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Image of Bella Hadid showed off her toned stomach.
Source: @bellahadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid showed off her toned stomach.

The star paired her sultry swim look — shared to her Instagram on Saturday, March 28 — with a black baseball cap.

Elsewhere in her photo dump, she published several candid behind-the-scenes snapshots as of late, whether stocking up on candy at the movies, cozying up on a plane, shopping for costumes or presenting a birthday cake.

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Image of Bella Hadid reportedly got back together with her boyfriend.
Source: @bellahadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid reportedly got back together with her boyfriend.

She kicked off her Instagram carousel with an image of herself snapped from behind as she drove a car with red leather seats. Hadid listened to an Avril Lavigne song as she cruised on the streets, with her hair swept into a messy updo, secured by several floral clips.

Toward the end of her post, the Victoria’s Secret Angel, dressed in a cozy brown sweater, took a nap at the back of a different car.

“Just realized what @yasminediba has to see everyday as we uncover her lost files 🤔😟😆,” she captioned her social media share, referencing her childhood friend Yasmine Diba.

Hadid’s fragrance brand, Orebella, commented, “Love a bts moment 🫶🏻.”

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Did Bella Hadid Break Up With Her Boyfriend?

Image of It's believed Bella Hadid briefly called it quits with her cowboy beau in January.
Source: @ab_performancehorses/Instagram

It's believed Bella Hadid briefly called it quits with her cowboy beau in January.

The brunette beauty’s latest post comes over two months after rumors swirled she and boyfriend Adan Banuelos broke up following two years of dating. The duo engaged in a “tumultuous” on-and-off relationship before the alleged split in January, per a news outlet.

A source shared that Hadid was "doing her best to stay positive and distract herself” amid the reported heartbreak.

"She's been staying busy with work and spending time with close friends. She is still processing the breakup since it was a very serious relationship,” the insider dished at the time.

However, according to a February 6 report from Us Weekly, the couple, who have been “up and down since December,” are now back together after a “brief but needed” split and are trying to make things work.

Bella Hadid's Boyfriend Celebrates Their Anniversary

Image of Bella Hadid met her boyfriend at a horse show in Texas in 2023.
Source: @bellahadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid met her boyfriend at a horse show in Texas in 2023.

In October 2025, the cowboy gushed over his woman in an Instagram post for their anniversary.

“October’s become a special month. It’s the month God sent you. Even with all the chaos and ugliness, He gave us something pure and beautiful. Love you, baby. I’ll keep reminding you every day just how much,” he wrote at the time.

Hadid commented, “😭💕Baby😭I love you, thank you my bub🥲this is the sweetest…ever 💜🥹❤️.”

The two initially met at a horse show in Fort Worth, Texas, back in 2023.

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