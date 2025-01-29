Bella Hadid Drops Jaws by Showing Off Her Sizzling Hot Bikini Body While Frolicking in the Snow: Photos
A snowstorm didn't stop Bella Hadid from slipping on a bikini for an outdoor photoshoot.
On Wednesday, January 29, the model uploaded a set of sizzling hot pictures in a red string bikini and cowboy boots to reveal how fans can get the same silk scarf she was holding in the images.
"Camera roll from the first day of the new year ❄️🌹," she captioned her post. "Wrap yourself in nature and love, no matter where you wander this winter. Hydrating scents and silky fabrics for your frost-kissed skin. For a limited time, you’ll receive your own silk, red scarf with any @orebella large size parfum purchase on our site or @ultabeauty."
"It’s making me so happy. I put these on my purse, around my neck, through my jean loops….obsessed. 🥹❤️🤌💃," the brunette beauty, 28, said of the accessory. "I hope you love them as much as I do… this is one of my most favorite special pieces we’ve done 🥲."
Hadid — who launched Orabella in 2024 — took photos from all angles and appeared to slip on the ice at one point, as she wound up on the ground with snow on her back and in her hair, which was styled in a bun with a red scrunchie.
While the star has no problem flaunting her figure, she's taken a step back from the spotlight in order to focus on her mental health. In fact, she moved away from Hollywood and started living in Texas, where boyfriend Adan Banuelos, 36, resides.
"One day, I woke up and just saw something on Instagram. I knew I needed to make changes in my life to become happy with myself, so I chose to go through this journey," the Victoria's Secret model shared of her lifestyle shift. "I went through a lot of things mentally, and at one point it got pretty dark. I’m a sensitive person and going through pain is the only way to grow."
"For the first time in my life, I just want to focus on being happy," she spilled.
Some of Hadid's joy stems from her romance with Banuelos, whom she first sparked romance rumors with in October 2023 after meeting at a horseback riding event.
The real-life cowboy explained on a 2024 episode of the "Along for the Ride" podcast that he knew the star was a good match for him when she had no problem adjusting to rural life and living in a camper.
"It was cool because I really wanted that to be a part of our relationship," Banuelos said. "You know, you start having feelings for somebody and you start thinking things like, ‘Man, maybe this is the rest of my life here’ and knowing that she is that simple of a human being [and] that the material things aren’t important — or the most important thing."
"I can’t tell you how happy I am," he raved of life with Hadid. "I can’t tell you how fortunate I am."