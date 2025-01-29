Bella Hadid Drops Jaws by Showing Off Her Sizzling Hot Bikini Body While Frolicking in the Snow: Photos

On Wednesday, January 29, the model uploaded a set of sizzling hot pictures in a red string bikini and cowboy boots to reveal how fans can get the same silk scarf she was holding in the images.

"Camera roll from the first day of the new year ❄️🌹," she captioned her post. "Wrap yourself in nature and love, no matter where you wander this winter. Hydrating scents and silky fabrics for your frost-kissed skin. For a limited time, you’ll receive your own silk, red scarf with any @orebella large size parfum purchase on our site or @ultabeauty."

"It’s making me so happy. I put these on my purse, around my neck, through my jean loops….obsessed. 🥹❤️🤌💃," the brunette beauty, 28, said of the accessory. "I hope you love them as much as I do… this is one of my most favorite special pieces we’ve done 🥲."