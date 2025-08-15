Bella Hadid's Lacy Bra Peeks Through Revealing Cardigan as She Poses With New Fragrance: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

While promoting her new fragrance, Bella Hadid's sultry look took center stage. The supermodel, 28, exposed her lace bra in a half-unbuttoned cardigan on Thursday, August 14. Hadid bared her midriff in a cropped white sweater, paired with tiny shorts and gold drop earrings.

The star swept her blonde hair into a half-up, half-down style as she glanced at herself in a red compact mirror, holding up her new Orebella Eternal Roots Parfum. She posed on a balcony, with golden hour light illuminating her complexion. "Eternal Roots…. Soft Sweet Strong 🪽☁️🪾🤍 x @orebella x," the runway vet captioned her Instagram Reel.

Two days prior, Hadid debuted the new product with a series of sultry snaps in front of a vanity mirror. She exposed her nipples underneath a beige mesh shall, paired with red gingham pants. The Victoria's Secret Angel was surrounded by trees as she excitedly held up the fragrance. "Our newest gem…. 💎 my newest baby- she’s here! She’s thriving - we love her- could cry - already have!" Hadid wrote. "Thank you to everyone for giving me the opportunity to live my dream not just in business, but in creativity. You keep us moving as a brand, and you keep me moving in my heart & soul. I’m so grateful."

She gushed over the perfume, which she describes as "woody," "sweet" and "fruity," a juxtaposition of scents that "shouldn’t go together but somehow match perfectly." Eternal Roots combines notes of lychee (a nod to Hadid's favorite Japanese lychee jelly cups), raspberry blossom (inspired by her "lifelong love" of raspberry sorbet), suede (a tribute to her leather obsession), pink sugar and labdanum. "My process always starts with my incredible, talented, EPIC-ly legendary (and very patient 😉) perfumers," she added. "This one is with the master Jerome Epinette. I go in from the very beginning and ask him about every 'juice' he’d be nervous but excited to try, something we haven’t seen on the market. But truly, THIS is where the fragrance began… we wanted to bring you something sweeter, but still with the androgyny of Salted Muse grounding vetiver, smoky papyrus… uplifting, earthy, and just a little soulful. a dance, all at once. 💃🪽."

