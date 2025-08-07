NEWS Bella Hadid Dazzles in Plunging Silk Dress While Teasing New Orebella Fragrance Launch: 'Oh Baby' Source: Mega; @bellahadid/Instagram Bella Hadid captivated fans in a plunging white silk dress while teasing a special Orebella fragrance launch. OK! Staff Aug. 7 2025, Published 12:52 p.m. ET

Bella Hadid is captivating fans with stunning new photos as she hints at an exciting addition to her Orebella fragrance line. In a recent Instagram carousel shared on Wednesday, August 6, the supermodel stole the spotlight in a fitted white silk dress featuring a daring plunging neckline. She casually draped an unbuttoned trench coat over her slender silhouette, showcasing her flawless profile.

Source: Mega Bella Hadid teased the upcoming drop via social media.

Completing her chic look, the Vogue cover model adorned herself with a multi-layered pearl necklace, a jeweled flower pendant and sleek black sunglasses. In several other snapshots, Hadid, 28, donned a fluffy white coat while expertly applying lip liner, using a mobile phone's front-facing camera as a mirror. She styled her hair in a sleek bun and wore delicate heart earrings, ensuring her makeup was on point. "oh baby - this was fun! ….I love launches!… and we're launching something extra special …so so very soon… @orebella," Hadid captioned the glam photos, building anticipation for her fragrance reveal.

Source: @bellahadid/Instagram Bella Hadid posed in a white coat while doing her makeup.

Fans expressed their admiration for her elegant ensemble, flooding the comments section with compliments. "Obsessed with the dress!" exclaimed one follower, while another chimed in with, "Such an inspiration ❤️." Others couldn't contain their excitement about the upcoming fragrance. "Cannot wait mother !! 😍🥰" said one fan, while another noted, "I'm always so excited about @orebella launches! They are so special ❤️❤️."

Source: Mega Fans praised Bella Hadid's look and shared their excitement for Orebella’s next fragrance.

Hadid debuted her nature-inspired beauty and wellness brand in 2024, describing it as a "reflection" of her "own journey." "The 'divine feminine' in Orebella isn't just about softness — it's about energy, intuition, strength and intention," she shared with Vogue in May. "Everything from the formulas to the bottle shape was designed to evoke a sense of ritual and empowerment."

Source: @bellahadid/Instagram Bella Hadid launched Orebella in 2024.