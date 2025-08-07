or
Bella Hadid Dazzles in Plunging Silk Dress While Teasing New Orebella Fragrance Launch: 'Oh Baby'

Composite Photos of Bella Hadid
Source: Mega; @bellahadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid captivated fans in a plunging white silk dress while teasing a special Orebella fragrance launch.

Aug. 7 2025, Published 12:52 p.m. ET

Bella Hadid is captivating fans with stunning new photos as she hints at an exciting addition to her Orebella fragrance line.

In a recent Instagram carousel shared on Wednesday, August 6, the supermodel stole the spotlight in a fitted white silk dress featuring a daring plunging neckline. She casually draped an unbuttoned trench coat over her slender silhouette, showcasing her flawless profile.

Photo of Bella Hadid
Source: Mega

Bella Hadid teased the upcoming drop via social media.

Completing her chic look, the Vogue cover model adorned herself with a multi-layered pearl necklace, a jeweled flower pendant and sleek black sunglasses.

In several other snapshots, Hadid, 28, donned a fluffy white coat while expertly applying lip liner, using a mobile phone's front-facing camera as a mirror. She styled her hair in a sleek bun and wore delicate heart earrings, ensuring her makeup was on point.

"oh baby - this was fun! ….I love launches!… and we're launching something extra special …so so very soon… @orebella," Hadid captioned the glam photos, building anticipation for her fragrance reveal.

Photo of Bella Hadid
Source: @bellahadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid posed in a white coat while doing her makeup.

Fans expressed their admiration for her elegant ensemble, flooding the comments section with compliments. "Obsessed with the dress!" exclaimed one follower, while another chimed in with, "Such an inspiration ❤️."

Others couldn't contain their excitement about the upcoming fragrance. "Cannot wait mother !! 😍🥰" said one fan, while another noted, "I'm always so excited about @orebella launches! They are so special ❤️❤️."

Photo of Bella Hadid
Source: Mega

Fans praised Bella Hadid's look and shared their excitement for Orebella’s next fragrance.

Hadid debuted her nature-inspired beauty and wellness brand in 2024, describing it as a "reflection" of her "own journey."

"The 'divine feminine' in Orebella isn't just about softness — it's about energy, intuition, strength and intention," she shared with Vogue in May. "Everything from the formulas to the bottle shape was designed to evoke a sense of ritual and empowerment."

Photo of Bella Hadid
Source: @bellahadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid launched Orebella in 2024.

"It's grounded, sensual and soulful — just like the women (and people) who inspired me," she added.

In another part of the interview, the Frankies Bikinis designer and model shared the joy she experiences from her fragrance line. "I'm just obsessed with seeing everyone shake and spray on socials and in real life when I get to meet with people," Hadid confessed.

Before founding her fragrance brand Orebella, Hadid had a business venture as a co-founder and partner in Kin Euphorics. Kin Euphorics is a non-alcoholic tonic and wellness drink brand. Hadid joined the company in 2021.

