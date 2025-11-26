or
Bella Thorne Dances in Barely-There Bikini During Luxe Boat Getaway: Watch

'Shake It Up' alum Bella Thorne danced in a black, barely-there bikini while on a luxurious boat getaway in Mexico with her fiancé, Mark Emms.

Nov. 26 2025, Published 5:18 p.m. ET

Bella Thorne soaked up the sun in a barely-there bikini during a luxe boat trip.

"Life is too short not to dance any opportunity you get 🩰," Thorne, 28, captioned a video posted via Instagram on Tuesday, November 25.

Bella Thorne Showed Off Her Figure in Bikini

Bella Thorne flaunted her figure in a two-piece black bikini.

In the clip, Thorne flaunted her figure in high-waisted black bottoms and a matching bikini top, whipping her long, wet, wavy hair as she shimmied her hips on the deck of the fancy yacht.

Thorne's followers drooled over her flawless physique in the comments section of her post.

"You are so adorable Bella 🥰 I love when you’re having fun!" one adoring fan wrote. Meanwhile, another user added, "You still got those Shake It Up dance moves @bellathorne."

"Love to see you having fun! Dance is quite the expression too," a third added.

Bella Thorne loves to share thirst traps on social media.

Bella Thorne Traveled to Mexico

Bella Thorne shared photos from her trip with fiance, Mark Emms.

In another upload, Thorne shared more snapshots from her getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where she was joined by her fiancé, Mark Emms. The former Disney star captured several sweet moments from the trip, from Ferris wheel rides to cozy coffee dates.

The post also featured photos from her belated, Victorian-themed birthday celebration last month. Thorne turned heads in a white bustier layered over a black lace bra, pairing the bold look with a black mini skirt and a draped pearl belt that accentuated her tiny waist.

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne Celebrated Her Birthday Last Month

Bella Thorne celebrated her birthday with Paris Hilton in Los Angeles.

The Time Is Up actress' hair was styled into an updo with tight curls that framed her face for the event, which was held at The Fleur Room in Los Angeles, Calif. She was joined by her sister Dani, her fiancé and Paris Hilton as they danced along to "In Da Club" by 50 Cent.

Thorne marked her special day with a special letter to herself posted via Instagram on October 8.

Bella Thorne Authored Letter to Herself

Bella Thorne wrote a lengthy message dedicated to herself on her 28th birthday.

"Dear 28, This past year wasn’t all laughter and perfect moments," she started. "It was tears in hotel rooms, long nights fighting for something I believed in, and trying to hold it together while creating something that mattered. Directing my recent film was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, and most days, I didn’t feel strong at all."

Thorne continued, "I’ve learned that not every year is meant to be happy. Some just teach you how to keep going. And that’s okay. Social media shows the smiles, the premieres, the perfect lighting, but behind every post, there’s a real person figuring it out. So if you’re struggling right now, please know you’re not alone. There are incredible people and resources out there ready to help you through it."

