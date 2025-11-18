Bikini-Clad Bella Thorne Shows Off Her Hot Physique During Beach Vacation With 'Her Love': Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Thorne turned up the heat on Instagram after dropping a fresh batch of beach photos from her getaway with “her love,” Mark Emms. The actress flaunted her toned figure in a tiny brown crochet bikini, pairing the patterned top with a matching knit skirt that hugged her curves perfectly.

In another shot, Thorne is stretched out on the sand with wet hair, sunglasses and a full smile as she lounges beside her fiancé. The couple even snapped a sunny selfie, looking totally relaxed and carefree during their tropical escape.

Source: @bellathorne/Instagram Bella Thorne posted new bikini photos from her beach vacation with Mark Emms.

One photo showed the Babysitter star in an animal-print micro bikini, while another captured her in a black swimsuit layered under skimpy see-through overalls, drink in hand. Thorne kept it real in her caption, writing, “This year was heavy in ways I didn’t talk about. Working away from home plus everything happening behind the scenes in my personal life caught up to me. Grateful for a week with my love to breathe and feel like myself again. And just a reminder, the internet never shows the full picture.💌.”

The second-to-last pic showed the pair sharing a kiss, with Thorne wearing black and beige and nearly spilling out of her bikini top. Their trip comes right after the Disney alum — never one to shy away from bold gestures — made an unexpected move on her fiancé. In a new Instagram video, Thorne actually proposed to Emms, even though he already popped the question back in May 2023. “3 years ago we met, 1 year later he proposed, Now 1 year later so did I,” she captioned the August post.

Source: @bellathorne/Instagram Bella Thorne shared several different swimsuit looks during the trip.

The video showed Thorne dropping to one knee, going all-in with the romantic gesture. Emms immediately knelt down with her, breaking into tears as he processed her proposal. Thorne held a small keepsake while asking him to marry her, leaving him gasping in surprise. She decorated their home with heart-shaped balloons, candles and bouquets of flowers to make the moment feel extra personal.

Source: @bellathorne/Instagram Bella Thorne also proposed to Mark Emms in a surprise Instagram video in August.

The proposal stirred up plenty of chatter among her 23.6 million followers. Some fans questioned her motives, arguing that it wasn’t “traditional,” while others loved the idea and thought it was sweet. One follower reacted, “I’m so sorry but this takes away masculinity from men. This isn’t even about girl power, it’s about respecting roles!” Another asked, “If he already proposed why did you do it lol I’m confused.” But others jumped in with support, including one who wrote, “This one cuteeee, he proposed first and she reminded him that she would say yes again.” A fourth person chimed in, writing, “This has to be a humiliation ritual.”

Source: @bellathorne/Instagram The couple has been together since meeting in Ibiza in 2022.

Emms originally proposed to Thorne with a 10-carat emerald-cut diamond ring. The pair first met in August 2022 at Cara Delevingne’s birthday party in Ibiza, and their connection was instant. “It was love at first sight as the sun rose,” Thorne previously told a news outlet.