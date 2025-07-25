Bella Thorne Flashes Sideb--- and Tiny Shorts on Glamorous Boat Vacation: Photos

Thorne is also in the middle of planning her wedding to fiancé, Mark Emms. The couple — who met at friend Cara Delevingne’s birthday party in 2022 — got engaged less than a year later and are focused on blending and building their lives together.

"I have not picked my color schemes yet, [but] my fiancé and I, we have a love for the song 'Black and Gold.' It was kind of like our song when we met and fell in love and so, there’s a lot of talk [about black and gold] and a way to incorporate it in the wedding," the Shake It Up star told a news outlet in March.