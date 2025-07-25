or
Bella Thorne Flashes Sideb--- and Tiny Shorts on Glamorous Boat Vacation: Photos

Photo of Bella Thorne.
Source: MEGA; @bellathorne/X

Actress Bella Thorne continues to sizzle under the summer sun, treating fans to a new photo of herself modeling microshorts and serving serious sideb---.

July 25 2025, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

Bella Thorne continues to sizzle under the sun this summer.

The Disney alum, 27, treated her fans with another sexy photo posted via X on Thursday, July 24.

In the bold snap, Thorne rocked a lavender one-piece under a striped button-down and black microshorts as she daringly leaned backward over the side of a luxurious yacht.

Bella Thorne Stunned in Microshorts

“OMG Bella 🔥🔥🔥,” one fan wrote in the comments section.

Meanwhile, another user added, “You look beautiful.”

Thorne is seemingly taking a few days off to celebrate the July 18 release of her latest film, Saint Clare. In the film, she portrays the role of Clare Bleecker, who is haunted by voices that lead her to kill bad-intentioned people, but her last murder leads her down an even more dangerous path.

Bella Thorne Is Celebrating Her Latest Film

The film initially debuted at film festivals in 2024, with the North American rights later acquired in June by Quiver Distribution to release it in select theaters and on demand. Ryan Phillippe plays the detective investigating her murders.

“he’s sweet like holy water & sharp like the blade she hides behind her back 🔪✨ stepping into Clare was a wild fkin ride,” Thorne celebrated the film’s release in a statement posted to her Instagram on Thursday. “twisted, emotional, bloody, beautiful. i poured myself into this girl... now it’s your turn to meet her. #SaintClare is out NOW on VOD. go watch her lose her mind 🩸👼🖤”

Bella Thorne

The Summer Before the Storm

Thorne is also in the middle of planning her wedding to fiancé, Mark Emms. The couple — who met at friend Cara Delevingne’s birthday party in 2022 — got engaged less than a year later and are focused on blending and building their lives together.

"I have not picked my color schemes yet, [but] my fiancé and I, we have a love for the song 'Black and Gold.' It was kind of like our song when we met and fell in love and so, there’s a lot of talk [about black and gold] and a way to incorporate it in the wedding," the Shake It Up star told a news outlet in March.

Bella Thorne Is Busy Wedding Planning

"We’re [also] a blending of cultures. I actually went online and researched the different traditions for Latin weddings and British weddings. I would love for Mark and I both to do things from our culture and put them together in one. I think that would be really, really sweet," she added.

