12 of the Hottest Celebrity Braless Moments on Social Media

Lizzo flashed her natural beauty in an April 2021 post as she announced her partnership with Dove for the brand's #DoveSelfEsteemProject, which "is helping to reverse the negative effects of social media and changing the conversation about beauty standards."

"♉️WELCOME TO TAURUS SEASON♉️ To celebrate I wanna give y'all this unedited selfie.. now normally I would fix my belly and smooth my skin but baby I wanted show u how I do it au natural," she captioned the post.

The "Cuz I Love You" songstress turned up the heat by going nude in the photo, with only her arms and hair strategically covering her intimate areas.