12 of the Hottest Celebrity Braless Moments on Social Media
Addison Rae
Instead of wearing a bra, Addison Rae used two cans of Pepsi to cover her bust while she basked in the sun in April 2024.
"I love Lana," she shared in the caption.
Bella Hadid
Very cutesy! Bella Hadid showed off her adorable and daring side in an August 2023 mirror selfie. She sported a dark-colored tank top that traced her nippes and paired it with sweatpants that featured a patterned waistband.
Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne looked stunning in a February photoset, which featured her posing seductively in front of a mirror while donning a black, asymmetrical dress that almost exposed her bosom.
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber flaunted her sun-kissed skin and fit physique in a white silk dress that clung to her curves, offering minimal coverage.
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez freed her nipples in the cupcake selfies she took to mark the Fourth of July. She drew attention to her front assets — which strained against her ribbed tank top — and accessorized with a necklace and large hoop earrings.
Kendall Jenner
To promote her business, Kendall Jenner went topless while holding a bottle of 818 Tequila by the pool. She flaunted her enviable figure in a powder blue thong bikini bottom as she soaked up the sun.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kim Kardashian
"Good Morning Rome 🇮🇹 Good Night LA 🇺🇸," Kim Kardashian cheekily captioned a photo of herself in July 2021, with only a white comforter covering her assets.
Lizzo
Lizzo flashed her natural beauty in an April 2021 post as she announced her partnership with Dove for the brand's #DoveSelfEsteemProject, which "is helping to reverse the negative effects of social media and changing the conversation about beauty standards."
"♉️WELCOME TO TAURUS SEASON♉️ To celebrate I wanna give y'all this unedited selfie.. now normally I would fix my belly and smooth my skin but baby I wanted show u how I do it au natural," she captioned the post.
The "Cuz I Love You" songstress turned up the heat by going nude in the photo, with only her arms and hair strategically covering her intimate areas.
Reneé Rapp
Reneé Rapp was a single bounce away from disaster when she seductively posed for the camera while protecting her bare chest.
She playfully shared, "maaaassive."
Stassie Karanikolaou
Stassie Karanikolaou swapped her usual eye-popping bikinis for a white, halter-neck dress with a plunging neckline that exposed her cleavage. She also rocked a sleek, pulled-back hairstyle and natural, glowing makeup look.
"off to a great start!!!!! 🥰🥰," she wrote in the caption.
Sydney Sweeney
In December 2024, Sydney Sweeney set pulses racing with the braless photos she took on a balcony in New York City.
"rain rain go away," the Euphoria star shared in the caption.
Tana Mongeau
After attending Coachella 2019, Tana Mongeau finally uploaded a photoset from the event, which included a mirror selfie that showed her wearing nothing but neon green underwear and a pair of nipple tape that covered her modesty.
"i took the last picture while my boyfriend was on the other side of the door screaming at me hahhhahaahhaha," she said of the daring snap.