12 of the Hottest Celebrity Braless Moments on Social Media

hottest celebrity braless moments
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram; @jlo/Instagram

OK! rounded up the celebrities who are not afraid to let the 'girls' breathe!

By:

July 12 2025, Published 9:50 a.m. ET

Addison Rae

addison rae
Source: @addisonraee/Instagram

Addison Rae has been making headlines with her braless looks on Instagram.

Instead of wearing a bra, Addison Rae used two cans of Pepsi to cover her bust while she basked in the sun in April 2024.

"I love Lana," she shared in the caption.

Bella Hadid

bella hadid
Source: @bellahadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid said she has always been comfortable with her body.

Very cutesy! Bella Hadid showed off her adorable and daring side in an August 2023 mirror selfie. She sported a dark-colored tank top that traced her nippes and paired it with sweatpants that featured a patterned waistband.

Bella Thorne

bella thorne
Source: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne recently made waves with an elevator photoshoot.

Bella Thorne looked stunning in a February photoset, which featured her posing seductively in front of a mirror while donning a black, asymmetrical dress that almost exposed her bosom.

Hailey Bieber

hailey bieber
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber notably ditched her bra for Vogue Summer Cover 2025.

Hailey Bieber flaunted her sun-kissed skin and fit physique in a white silk dress that clung to her curves, offering minimal coverage.

Jennifer Lopez

jennifer lopez
Source: @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez celebrated the Fourth of July with hot selfies.

Jennifer Lopez freed her nipples in the cupcake selfies she took to mark the Fourth of July. She drew attention to her front assets — which strained against her ribbed tank top — and accessorized with a necklace and large hoop earrings.

Kendall Jenner

kendall jenner
Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner previously said she does not see 'what the big deal is with going braless.'

To promote her business, Kendall Jenner went topless while holding a bottle of 818 Tequila by the pool. She flaunted her enviable figure in a powder blue thong bikini bottom as she soaked up the sun.

Kim Kardashian

kim kardashian
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian was also spotted sans her bra in Paris for a fitting at Balenciaga.

"Good Morning Rome 🇮🇹 Good Night LA 🇺🇸," Kim Kardashian cheekily captioned a photo of herself in July 2021, with only a white comforter covering her assets.

Lizzo

lizzo
Source: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Lizzo admitted to trying Ozempic to lose weight.

Lizzo flashed her natural beauty in an April 2021 post as she announced her partnership with Dove for the brand's #DoveSelfEsteemProject, which "is helping to reverse the negative effects of social media and changing the conversation about beauty standards."

"♉️WELCOME TO TAURUS SEASON♉️ To celebrate I wanna give y'all this unedited selfie.. now normally I would fix my belly and smooth my skin but baby I wanted show u how I do it au natural," she captioned the post.

The "Cuz I Love You" songstress turned up the heat by going nude in the photo, with only her arms and hair strategically covering her intimate areas.

Reneé Rapp

renea rapp
Source: @reneerapp/Instagram

Reneé Rapp revealed she does not like wearing bras.

Reneé Rapp was a single bounce away from disaster when she seductively posed for the camera while protecting her bare chest.

She playfully shared, "maaaassive."

Stassie Karanikolaou

stassie karanikolaou
Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou opened up about getting a b--- job and BBL, saying she regrets the latter procedure.

Stassie Karanikolaou swapped her usual eye-popping bikinis for a white, halter-neck dress with a plunging neckline that exposed her cleavage. She also rocked a sleek, pulled-back hairstyle and natural, glowing makeup look.

"off to a great start!!!!! 🥰🥰," she wrote in the caption.

Sydney Sweeney

sydney sweeney
Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney made headlines after her stunning attendance at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Venice wedding.

In December 2024, Sydney Sweeney set pulses racing with the braless photos she took on a balcony in New York City.

"rain rain go away," the Euphoria star shared in the caption.

Tana Mongeau

tana mongeau
Source: @tanamongeau/Instagram

Tana Mongeau just loves going braless!

After attending Coachella 2019, Tana Mongeau finally uploaded a photoset from the event, which included a mirror selfie that showed her wearing nothing but neon green underwear and a pair of nipple tape that covered her modesty.

"i took the last picture while my boyfriend was on the other side of the door screaming at me hahhhahaahhaha," she said of the daring snap.

