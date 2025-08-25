NEWS Bella Thorne Flaunts Pouty Lips and Sideb--- in Steamy Braless Selfie: See Photo Source: MEGA; @bellathorne/X Actress Bella Thorne left little to the imagination as she spilled out of a scandalous shirt in a new photo. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 25 2025, Published 6:23 p.m. ET

Bella Thorne’s latest racy upload has her fans talking. Thorne, 27, stripped down to a purple bodysuit in new photos posted via X on Sunday, August 24. The former Disney star left little to the imagination as she showed off major sideb---, pouted her lips and gave the camera a seductive glare.

Bella Thorne Turned Heads in a New Selfie

Source: @bellathorne/X Bella Thorne turned heads in a new selfie.

The Shake It Up alum accessorized with silver and gold jewelry, adding a pearl body chain for an extra seductive touch. “I see you're still shaking it up. You look good and you know,” one user wrote in the comments section. Meanwhile, another fan wrote, “Hey Bella, very beautiful ❤️💕 lookin very good 🩷❤️‍🔥.”

Bella Thorne Proposed to Her Fiancé Mark Emms

Source: MEGA Bella Thorne made headlines for proposing to her fiancé, Mark Emms, last week.

Thorne made headlines last week when she proposed to her fiancé, Mark Emms, one year after he had already gotten on one knee to ask her to marry him. The actress shared a video of the sweet moment on August 17, setting a romantic scene in a living room surrounded by flowers and candles. After she revealed the ring, Emms quickly crouched down next to the actress and kissed her. The couple celebrated the special occasion with several selfies in front of red heart balloons. "3 years ago we met, 1 year later he proposed, Now 1 year later so did I 🥴❤️," Thorne explained in the caption of an Instagram post.

Fans Reacted to Bella Thorne's Proposal

Source: @bellathorne/instagram Fans had mixed responses to Bella Thorne's proposal.

Fans had mixed responses, with many questioning why Thorne repeated the proposal. "If he already proposed why did you do it lol I’m confused," one user wrote, while over 46,000 others "liked" in agreement. A second person added, “Ok ladies let’s not normalize this, okay?"

Bella Thorne Addressed Proposal Critics

Source: MEGA Bella Thorne addressed critics of her proposal.