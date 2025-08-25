Bella Thorne Flaunts Pouty Lips and Sideb--- in Steamy Braless Selfie: See Photo
Bella Thorne’s latest racy upload has her fans talking.
Thorne, 27, stripped down to a purple bodysuit in new photos posted via X on Sunday, August 24. The former Disney star left little to the imagination as she showed off major sideb---, pouted her lips and gave the camera a seductive glare.
Bella Thorne Turned Heads in a New Selfie
The Shake It Up alum accessorized with silver and gold jewelry, adding a pearl body chain for an extra seductive touch.
“I see you're still shaking it up. You look good and you know,” one user wrote in the comments section. Meanwhile, another fan wrote, “Hey Bella, very beautiful ❤️💕 lookin very good ❤️🔥.”
Bella Thorne Proposed to Her Fiancé Mark Emms
Thorne made headlines last week when she proposed to her fiancé, Mark Emms, one year after he had already gotten on one knee to ask her to marry him.
The actress shared a video of the sweet moment on August 17, setting a romantic scene in a living room surrounded by flowers and candles. After she revealed the ring, Emms quickly crouched down next to the actress and kissed her. The couple celebrated the special occasion with several selfies in front of red heart balloons.
"3 years ago we met, 1 year later he proposed, Now 1 year later so did I 🥴❤️," Thorne explained in the caption of an Instagram post.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Fans Reacted to Bella Thorne's Proposal
Fans had mixed responses, with many questioning why Thorne repeated the proposal.
"If he already proposed why did you do it lol I’m confused," one user wrote, while over 46,000 others "liked" in agreement. A second person added, “Ok ladies let’s not normalize this, okay?"
Bella Thorne Addressed Proposal Critics
The Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain star addressed haters in an August 17 Instagram Story of her fiancé playing with their dog.
"The comments on my post are hilarious!!" she wrote. "Totally split down the middle. Half of u are like let's not normalize proposing to your partner — other half is like f--- yeah girl power this is the sweetest!!"
Emms initially proposed to Thorne at her California home in May 2023 after nine months of being together.