or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Bella Thorne
OK LogoNEWS

Bella Thorne Flaunts Pouty Lips and Sideb--- in Steamy Braless Selfie: See Photo

Photo of Bella Thorne
Source: MEGA; @bellathorne/X

Actress Bella Thorne left little to the imagination as she spilled out of a scandalous shirt in a new photo.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 25 2025, Published 6:23 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Bella Thorne’s latest racy upload has her fans talking.

Thorne, 27, stripped down to a purple bodysuit in new photos posted via X on Sunday, August 24. The former Disney star left little to the imagination as she showed off major sideb---, pouted her lips and gave the camera a seductive glare.

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Thorne Turned Heads in a New Selfie

Photo of Bella Thorne turned heads in a new selfie.
Source: @bellathorne/X

Bella Thorne turned heads in a new selfie.

The Shake It Up alum accessorized with silver and gold jewelry, adding a pearl body chain for an extra seductive touch.

“I see you're still shaking it up. You look good and you know,” one user wrote in the comments section. Meanwhile, another fan wrote, “Hey Bella, very beautiful ❤️💕 lookin very good 🩷❤️‍🔥.”

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Thorne Proposed to Her Fiancé Mark Emms

Photo of Bella Thorne made headlines proposing to her fiance, Mark Emms, last week.
Source: MEGA

Bella Thorne made headlines for proposing to her fiancé, Mark Emms, last week.

Thorne made headlines last week when she proposed to her fiancé, Mark Emms, one year after he had already gotten on one knee to ask her to marry him.

The actress shared a video of the sweet moment on August 17, setting a romantic scene in a living room surrounded by flowers and candles. After she revealed the ring, Emms quickly crouched down next to the actress and kissed her. The couple celebrated the special occasion with several selfies in front of red heart balloons.

"3 years ago we met, 1 year later he proposed, Now 1 year later so did I 🥴❤️," Thorne explained in the caption of an Instagram post.

MORE ON:
Bella Thorne

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Reacted to Bella Thorne's Proposal

Photo of Fans had mixed responses to Bella Thorne's proposal.
Source: @bellathorne/instagram

Fans had mixed responses to Bella Thorne's proposal.

Fans had mixed responses, with many questioning why Thorne repeated the proposal.

"If he already proposed why did you do it lol I’m confused," one user wrote, while over 46,000 others "liked" in agreement. A second person added, “Ok ladies let’s not normalize this, okay?"

Bella Thorne Addressed Proposal Critics

Photo of Bella Thorne addressed critics of her proposal.
Source: MEGA

Bella Thorne addressed critics of her proposal.

The Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain star addressed haters in an August 17 Instagram Story of her fiancé playing with their dog.

"The comments on my post are hilarious!!" she wrote. "Totally split down the middle. Half of u are like let's not normalize proposing to your partner — other half is like f--- yeah girl power this is the sweetest!!"

Emms initially proposed to Thorne at her California home in May 2023 after nine months of being together.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.