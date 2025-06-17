Bella Thorne Nearly Exposes Her Assets in Scandalous Dress: Photos
Bella Thorne left her bra behind.
The former Disney star showed sideb--- in a racy ensemble on Tuesday, June 17.
Thorne donned a plunging blue and white floral slip dress, paired with black tights and platform stilettos. She went braless in the risqué look and turned to the side for an image that bared half of her b-----.
"Front or side?" she captioned the X photos.
The images seem to be a throwback from October 2024, when Thorne sported the same outfit at the premiere of The Trainer at the Rome Film Festival.
Four days earlier, she spread her legs for another seductive snapshot. The Shake It Up alum again once again opted for tights, along with a black blazer, gold choker and chain belt with a cross. She swept her hair into a high ponytail, revealing an array of gold and silver earrings and rings.
Although Thorne seems to be covering up as of late, she stripped fully naked for raunchy images in early June and late May.
On Sunday, June 8, she covered her nude body in a curtain, writing, "I hide!"
On Wednesday, May 21, she photographed herself from the b------ upward, stuck her tongue out and winked for the camera. She never exposed her privates but was clearly naked in the shocking selfie. Thorne shared the image to X in the middle of the night, at approximately 3:27 a.m.
"Mornings should come with a lil sass n glam huh? love that vibe," one user quipped, while another wrote, "Ayoooooo good morning."
Bella Thorne's Wedding Planning With Fiancé Mark Emms
The actress uses OnlyFans as a side hustle to share more racy photos with her fanbase.
Off the internet, she's focused on a different endeavor: planning her wedding to her fiancé, Mark Emms, whom she got engaged to in May 2023.
"I have not picked my color schemes yet, [but] my fiancé and I, we have a love for the song 'Black and Gold,'" Thorne told a publication in March. "It was kind of like our song when we met and fell in love, and so, there’s a lot of talk [about black and gold] and a way to incorporate it in the wedding."
Thorne — who is of Latin descent — wants to incorporate her culture and Emms' British roots into the festivities.
"I actually went online and researched the different traditions for Latin weddings and British weddings," she said. "I would love for Mark and I both to do things from our culture and put them together in one. I think that would be really, really sweet."
The TV star also plans to honor her late father, Delancey Reinaldo "Rey" Thorne, in some way.
When asked if any of her famous costars will be attending the celebration, she exclaimed, "You know it!"