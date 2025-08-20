or
Bella Thorne Flaunts Her Tiny Figure in a Bikini as She Awkwardly Stands in a Pool: Watch

Photo of Bella Thorne
Source: @bellathorne/Instagram/X

Bella Thorne took a dip in the pool wearing a unique bathing suit look.

Aug. 20 2025, Published 4:38 p.m. ET

Bella Thorne is shaking things up with interesting new swim content.

The Disney alum, 27, sizzled in a black bikini with a fringe collar layered over it on Tuesday, August 19.

Thorne stood completely still in the middle of a pool, with her hands glued to her sides.

Source: @bellathorne/X

Bella Thorne is winding down summer at the pool.

Her strands were completely soaked, and she donned a pair of black sunglasses to shade her eyes from the sun. She was surrounded by several beach chairs and a scenic mountain backdrop as a friend in the background quipped, "Who looks this good while swimming?"

"Vogue," Thorne simply captioned her X post.

Bella Thorne Proposes to Her Fiancé After He Popped The Question Already

Image of Bella Thorne proposed to Mark Emms.
Source: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne proposed to Mark Emms.

On August 17, the Shake It Up star made headlines when she proposed to her fiancé, Mark Emms, one year after he had already asked her to marry him. Thorne shared a video of the sweet moment, where she got down on one knee in a living room surrounded by flowers and candles. After she revealed the ring, Emms quickly crouched down next to her and gave her a kiss. The couple celebrated the special occasion with several selfies in front of red heart balloons.

"3 years ago we met, 1 year later he proposed, Now 1 year later so did I 🥴❤️," Thorne explained in the caption of an Instagram post.

Bella Thorne

Fans React to Bella Thorne's Proposal

Image of Bella Thorne initially got engaged in 2023.
Source: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne initially got engaged in 2023.

Fans seemed perplexed as to why she would repeat the proposal.

"If he already proposed why did you do it lol I’m confused," one user wrote, while over 46,000 others "liked" in agreement.

"Ok ladies let’s not normalise this, okay?" another person quipped.

"This one shoulda stayed in the gallery sis," a third said.

However, some people saw Thorne's display of affection as a power move, including Paris Hilton, who published a smiling face with hearts emoji.

"THESE COMMENTS R ARE NOT IT," one person emphasized. "I think what Bella did here is showing her s/o (& herself) that she believes in equality for their relationship, that she’s committed to him as much as he is & that it doesn’t have to be a one-sided cute proposal. Oh anddd it’s clear that she dgaf about social norms. Beautiful!"

Bella Thorne Addresses Haters

Image of Fans criticized Bella Thorne's do-over proposal.
Source: @bellathorne/Instagram

Fans criticized Bella Thorne's do-over proposal.

The Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain star clapped back at haters in an August 17 Instagram Story of Emms playing with their dog.

"The comments on my post are hilarious!!" she wrote. "Totally split down the middle. Half of u are like let's not normalize proposing to your partner -- other half is like f---- yeah girl power this is the sweetest!!"

Emms initially proposed to Thorne at her California home in May 2023 after nine months of dating.

