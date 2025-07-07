Bella Thorne Goes Braless in Scandalous Elevator Photos with Fiancé Mark Emms

The fiancés started dating in August 2022 after meeting at Cara Delevingne's birthday party in Ibiza. Emms proposed in May 2023 with a 10-carat emerald-cut diamond ring.

"It was love at first sight as the sun rose," Thorne gushed to an outlet.

The duo has not confirmed the exact date of their wedding, but they are hard at work planning.

"I actually went online and researched the different traditions for Latin weddings and British weddings," said Thorne, who is Cuban. "I would love for Mark and I both to do things from our culture and put them together in one. I think that would be really, really sweet."

She also plans to honor her late father, Delancey Reinaldo "Rey" Thorne, during the ceremony in some way.

As for the color scheme, Bella will take inspiration from the tune "Black and Gold."

"It was kind of like our song when we met and fell in love, and so, there’s a lot of talk [about black and gold] and a way to incorporate it in the wedding," she expressed.