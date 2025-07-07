Bella Thorne Goes Braless in Scandalous Elevator Photos with Fiancé Mark Emms
Bella Thorne is getting married soon — but first, a few sultry elevator snaps!
The Disney alum, 27, exposed her nipples as she cozied up to her fiancé, Mark Emms, in social media posts from Sunday, July 6
Thorne ditched undergarments while sporting a cropped gray tank top, silver jeans and a stack of gold necklaces. Emms caressed her from behind, dressed in a black Shotdeck baseball cap, a silver watch and glasses. In one photo, the Shake It Up star ran her hands through her red hair as the British producer placed his palms on her butt.
"And then we kissed!" she teased fans in the caption of her X post.
Three days prior, Thorne bared her cleavage in a tiny, black leather bra top and silver body chain, captioning the photo, "Might delete later."
On June 26, she spilled out of a black-and-white bodysuit, accessorized with a hot pink Chanel tote and pointed-toe pumps.
Bella Thorne Is Selling Her California Mansion
Thorne's string of sultry snaps comes amid changes to her living situation, as the actress recently listed her Topanga, Calif., home for $3.99 million. The mansion overlooks the Pacific Ocean and occupies 10 acres of land. It features six bedrooms, a guest house with another bedroom, a two-car garage and a spacious living room.
The Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain star has not revealed where she's moving to, although her future house will be shared with Emms.
Bella Thorne and Mark Emms' Upcoming Nuptials
The fiancés started dating in August 2022 after meeting at Cara Delevingne's birthday party in Ibiza. Emms proposed in May 2023 with a 10-carat emerald-cut diamond ring.
"It was love at first sight as the sun rose," Thorne gushed to an outlet.
The duo has not confirmed the exact date of their wedding, but they are hard at work planning.
"I actually went online and researched the different traditions for Latin weddings and British weddings," said Thorne, who is Cuban. "I would love for Mark and I both to do things from our culture and put them together in one. I think that would be really, really sweet."
She also plans to honor her late father, Delancey Reinaldo "Rey" Thorne, during the ceremony in some way.
As for the color scheme, Bella will take inspiration from the tune "Black and Gold."
"It was kind of like our song when we met and fell in love, and so, there’s a lot of talk [about black and gold] and a way to incorporate it in the wedding," she expressed.