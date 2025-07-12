Bella Thorne Flaunts Her Cleavage in Tiny Yellow Top: Photo
In a new Bella Thorne thirst trap, the 27-year-old sizzled in a scandalous summertime fit. As the actress stood in front of a yellow wall, she gave the camera a sultry look as she held her golden sunglasses in one hand and a mini orange handbag in the other.
Thorne’s cleavage poured out of her tiny yellow top, which she paired with a matching yellow sweater and small daisy dukes.
Her lavender-colored toenails sat pretty inside a pair of golden high heels, while her jewels sparkled — especially her enviable diamond ring from her fiancé, Mark Emms.
Bella Thorne Disses Charlie Puth
Although Thorne is happily engaged, she recently hopped into the comments of an Instagram post where Jade Thirwall explained why she would never collaborate with Thorne’s ex-fling Charlie Puth.
“Yeah I mean .. he lied to the entire world about me and started a hate train. All because I wouldn’t …. Do the deed with him,” the former Disney star wrote.
Bella Thorne Defends Herself Against Cheating Rumor
Thorne’s drama with Puth began in 2016 when he claimed she cheated on her ex Tyler Posey with him. Despite the “One Call Away” artist’s attempts to smear her on X, Thorne clapped back with her side of the story.
“Charlie saw an old news article, and he didn’t look at the date, and the date is old, and it’s about me and Ty,” she explained on The Jenny McCarthy Show at the time. “In Charlie’s defense, when he read it, not reading the date, it sounded like it was about me and Ty still being together. He didn’t even text me or talk to me about it.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Bella Thorne Never Dated Charlie Puth
She also clarified in a tweet that she and Puth never dated and were strictly “friends.”
She added, “Charlie and I were hanging out.. he saw an old interview and got butthurt but instead of texting me and asking about it he put it on Twitter.”
Despite the reignited feud between the Shake It Up actress and Puth, Thorne is currently in the middle of a serious power move.
Bella Thorne Lists Her California Mansion for $3.99 Million
As OK! reported on July 3, the Hollywood star recently listed her home in Santa Monica, Calif., for a whopping $3.99 million. The estate sits on 10 acres of land and overlooks the Pacific Ocean with a gorgeous 360-degree view.
The 6,679-square-foot mansion, which holds six bedrooms, also features a 945-square-foot guest house equipped with a two-car garage.
While it’s unknown where Thorne will be moving, it’s likely she’ll be unpacking her bags in a cozy home with Emms.