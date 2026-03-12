or
Bella Thorne Leaves Little to the Imagination in Risqué Topless Snap

Bella Thorne bared it all, leaving little to the imagination by stripping down and going topless in a new racy photo on social media.

March 12 2026, Published 12:50 p.m. ET

Bella Thorne had fans doing a double-take after sharing a daring new snap.

The former Disney star, 28, left little to the imagination and bared it all by going topless in a photo posted via Instagram on Wednesday, March 11.

Bella Thorne Bared in All in New Topless Photo

Photo of Bella Thorne showed off her curves in a risqué topless photo.
Bella Thorne showed off her curves in a risqué topless photo.

In the racy mirror snap, Thorne stood at the center of a massive bathroom filled with beauty products, dressed solely in rolled-up cream colored sweats.

She wore her hair up casually in a claw clip as she covered her chest with one hand, using her other to snap the selfie.

"🎰🍸✨🤍," the Midnight Sun actress simply captioned the carousel of photos, which included shots with her fiancé, Mark Emms.

Fans Were Obsessed With Bella Thorne's Latest Post

Photo of Bella Thorne shared various photos with her fiancé in Las Vegas.
Bella Thorne shared various photos with her fiancé in Las Vegas.

"Gorgeousssss! Belaaaaa you’re something else 🔥 my goshhhh," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another added, "WICKED posts, looking gorgeous as always, n having a good time 🥰 @bellathorne."

"You look gorgeous 🤯 tell me your gym routine❤️," a third added.

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne Shared Las Vegas Date Night Photos

Photo of Bella Thorne and Mark Emms first met in August 2022.
Bella Thorne and Mark Emms first met in August 2022.

Thorne included photos from a recent trip to Vegas with her partner, including a date night at the immersive entertainment venue the Sphere.

The pair weren't afraid to show off their love, taking time to pose for kissing selfies in their hotel room.

Thorne and Emms, 45, began dating in August 2022 after meeting at a mutual friend's birthday party. Their relationship has seemingly been in the fast lane as they got engaged just one year later in May 2023.

Bella Thorne Sparked Controversy By Getting Down on One Knee

Photo of Bella Thorne proposed to Mark Emms one year after he got on one knee.
Bella Thorne proposed to Mark Emms one year after he got on one knee.

Thorne sparked controversy among fans when she got down on one knee and proposed to Emms nearly two years later.

The OnlyFans creator shared the special moment in a video posted via Instagram in August 2025. The video clip captured the moment she proposed to Emms in a living room decorated with romantic candlelight and flowers.

"3 years ago we met, 1 year later he proposed, Now 1 year later so did I 🥴❤️," she wrote in the caption.

Fans took different stances on the romantic gesture, with many sharing their confusion about why she proposed in the comments section. "If he already proposed why did you do it lol I’m confused," one user wrote, with over 46,000 users hitting the "like" button in agreement.

Thorne hit back at the backlash just one day later, sharing a video of her fiancé playing with their dog.

"The comments on my post are hilarious!!" she clapped back via her Instagram Stories. "Totally split down the middle. Half of u are like let's not normalize proposing to your partner — other half is like f---- yeah girl power this is the sweetest!!"

