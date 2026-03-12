Bella Thorne Leaves Little to the Imagination in Risqué Topless Snap

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Thorne had fans doing a double-take after sharing a daring new snap. The former Disney star, 28, left little to the imagination and bared it all by going topless in a photo posted via Instagram on Wednesday, March 11.

Bella Thorne Bared in All in New Topless Photo

Source: @bellathorne/Instagram Bella Thorne showed off her curves in a risqué topless photo.

In the racy mirror snap, Thorne stood at the center of a massive bathroom filled with beauty products, dressed solely in rolled-up cream colored sweats. She wore her hair up casually in a claw clip as she covered her chest with one hand, using her other to snap the selfie. "🎰🍸✨🤍," the Midnight Sun actress simply captioned the carousel of photos, which included shots with her fiancé, Mark Emms.

Fans Were Obsessed With Bella Thorne's Latest Post

Source: @bellathorne/Instagram Bella Thorne shared various photos with her fiancé in Las Vegas.

"Gorgeousssss! Belaaaaa you’re something else 🔥 my goshhhh," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another added, "WICKED posts, looking gorgeous as always, n having a good time 🥰 @bellathorne." "You look gorgeous 🤯 tell me your gym routine❤️," a third added.

Bella Thorne Shared Las Vegas Date Night Photos

Source: @bellathorne/Instagram Bella Thorne and Mark Emms first met in August 2022.

Thorne included photos from a recent trip to Vegas with her partner, including a date night at the immersive entertainment venue the Sphere. The pair weren't afraid to show off their love, taking time to pose for kissing selfies in their hotel room. Thorne and Emms, 45, began dating in August 2022 after meeting at a mutual friend's birthday party. Their relationship has seemingly been in the fast lane as they got engaged just one year later in May 2023.

Bella Thorne Sparked Controversy By Getting Down on One Knee

Source: @bellathorne/Instagram Bella Thorne proposed to Mark Emms one year after he got on one knee.