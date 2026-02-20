Bella Thorne Goes Braless in Bright Red Gown as She Exposes Her Assets Alongside Fiancé Mark Emms: Photos
Feb. 20 2026, Published 5:05 p.m. ET
Bella Thorne ditched her undergarments in a scandalous Valentine’s Day look.
The Disney alum, 28, celebrated the holiday alongside fiancé Mark Emms in a red gown exposing side b---.
Thorne shared a photo dump on Thursday, February 19, recapping the romantic evening with her man.
In one snap, she turned to the side and showed some skin in the backless garment as she posed in front of a blue painting. The actress paired her sultry dress with a gold watch, sparkly earrings and bright red lipstick.
Emms matched Thorne in a red bomber jacket with leather sleeves. The TV star placed a hand on the producer’s chest as he glanced amorously toward her.
Elsewhere in the Instagram carousel, the couple gave an inside look at their Valentine’s Day festivities, which included a bouquet of red roses, a large white gift box that read “I love you” and a room decorated with candles. In one short clip, the couple shared a kiss as jazz music played in the background.
“🫶✨💌💋,” Thorne captioned her post.
How Did Bella Thorne Celebrate Valentine's Day?
One day prior, the Shake It Up alum revealed she surprised Emms for Valentine’s Day with a private movie montage featuring images of them. She rented out a theater and cozied up to him in the seats while watching their love story unfold on the big screen. As the video played behind them, they got up, danced, hugged and kissed.
“Had the best Valentine’s Day weekend get away with my love 🥹💌 I surprised Mark with a movie of our lives & their theatre was a DREAM @thegarland,” Thorne captioned an Instagram Reel featuring Lana Del Rey’s “Young and Beautiful” playing in the background.
Thorne also shared a sweet tribute to Emms on Instagram, featuring a series of her favorite moments with him from over the years.
“My forever valentine & partner for life ❤️ to many, many more, love you forever 🥂,” she wrote.
Did Bella Thorne Propose to Mark Emms?
The post included a video of the actress re-proposing to Emms in August 2025, following his initial proposal in May 2023. Her decision was met with much controversy on social media, and she revealed she still receives hate over the unexpected moment.
“Did she seriously propose to him?” one person questioned in the comments section of her Valentine’s Day post, as 25,000 others “liked” in agreement. “Bella get up,” another user said, instructing her to not get down on one knee.
A third expressed, “Block me. Asking a man to marry you is diabolical.”