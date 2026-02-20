or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Bella Thorne
OK LogoPHOTOS

Bella Thorne Goes Braless in Bright Red Gown as She Exposes Her Assets Alongside Fiancé Mark Emms: Photos

Photo of Bella Thorne and Mark Emms
Source: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne was dressed to impress for Valentine's Day.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 20 2026, Published 5:05 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Bella Thorne ditched her undergarments in a scandalous Valentine’s Day look.

The Disney alum, 28, celebrated the holiday alongside fiancé Mark Emms in a red gown exposing side b---.

Thorne shared a photo dump on Thursday, February 19, recapping the romantic evening with her man.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Bella Thorne is engaged to Mark Emms.
Source: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne is engaged to Mark Emms.

In one snap, she turned to the side and showed some skin in the backless garment as she posed in front of a blue painting. The actress paired her sultry dress with a gold watch, sparkly earrings and bright red lipstick.

Emms matched Thorne in a red bomber jacket with leather sleeves. The TV star placed a hand on the producer’s chest as he glanced amorously toward her.

Elsewhere in the Instagram carousel, the couple gave an inside look at their Valentine’s Day festivities, which included a bouquet of red roses, a large white gift box that read “I love you” and a room decorated with candles. In one short clip, the couple shared a kiss as jazz music played in the background.

“🫶✨💌💋,” Thorne captioned her post.

Article continues below advertisement

How Did Bella Thorne Celebrate Valentine's Day?

Image of Bella Thorne re-proposed to Mark Emms.
Source: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne re-proposed to Mark Emms.

One day prior, the Shake It Up alum revealed she surprised Emms for Valentine’s Day with a private movie montage featuring images of them. She rented out a theater and cozied up to him in the seats while watching their love story unfold on the big screen. As the video played behind them, they got up, danced, hugged and kissed.

“Had the best Valentine’s Day weekend get away with my love 🥹💌 I surprised Mark with a movie of our lives & their theatre was a DREAM @thegarland,” Thorne captioned an Instagram Reel featuring Lana Del Rey’s “Young and Beautiful” playing in the background.

MORE ON:
Bella Thorne

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Mark Emms first proposed to Bella Thorne in 2023.
Source: @bellathorne/Instagram

Mark Emms first proposed to Bella Thorne in 2023.

Thorne also shared a sweet tribute to Emms on Instagram, featuring a series of her favorite moments with him from over the years.

“My forever valentine & partner for life ❤️ to many, many more, love you forever 🥂,” she wrote.

Did Bella Thorne Propose to Mark Emms?

Image of Bella Thorne spent Valentine's Day with her fiancé.
Source: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne spent Valentine's Day with her fiancé.

The post included a video of the actress re-proposing to Emms in August 2025, following his initial proposal in May 2023. Her decision was met with much controversy on social media, and she revealed she still receives hate over the unexpected moment.

“Did she seriously propose to him?” one person questioned in the comments section of her Valentine’s Day post, as 25,000 others “liked” in agreement. “Bella get up,” another user said, instructing her to not get down on one knee.

A third expressed, “Block me. Asking a man to marry you is diabolical.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.